The College of Magic to Present THE MAGIC KEY at the Artscape Theatre in June

This June, The College of Magic will take to the stage of the Artscape Theatre with its largest production in twelve years, The Magic Key.

Wonder-workers are gearing up for a spectacular live experience full of magic, drama, comedy, juggling and a ton of fun - a "must-see" show taking place from 1-4 June.

The whole family is invited to join South Africa's "Hogwarts", which is world-famous for creating astonishing family experiences and intriguing worlds of mystery, magic and illusion over its 40 year history.

The Magic Key follows Ntombi, the show's leading young lady, on a quest to find her little sister. Here she faces a hallway of doors and must find the "right key, for the right door", the Magic Key. Along the way she encounters the most incredible never-before-seen illusions as a group of unexpected characters entertain, delight and inspire.

The role of Ntombi will be played by 14-year-old College of Magic student Nakhane Ntame. Ntame who has been training in various performance art forms such as mime, clowning and drama since the beginning of 2021 is eager to step into the spotlight.

"I am so excited to share the stage with my fellow students and to just bring some magical fun to Cape Town audiences. We at The College of Magic have worked hard to make this show as spectacular as ever and we can't wait to bring it to life," she says.

Ntame, who hails from Blue Downs, will be sharing the stage with a host of other students following in the footsteps of College of Magic alumni, like board member Stuart Taylor. Taylor brings his comedic skills to the show by directing a fun and farcical scene in the show.

Taylor is probably best known to South Africans as one of the country's most prolific magicians and comedians, as well as the presenter of SABC 3's hit travel show, Going Nowhere Slowly. But when this Stellenbosch University science graduate is not in front of the camera he is enchanting local and international audiences with his headline, stand-up comedy and magic shows.

"I started my career in the entertainment industry through the pursuit of magic, hoping to make it big in SA. To be able to see young and new talented magicians take to the stage and share their passion for the craft, is always a great thrill for me," admits Taylor.

With an excellent track record of creating successful large-scale family shows, "The Magic Key" will be directed by Chad Findlay, current artistic director at the College of Magic.

"The experience starts from the moment you arrive at the theatre with special performances, photo opportunities and other 'happenings' taking place in the foyer before the show and during interval. The Magic Key is sure to have young and old applauding loudly and believing in magic once again," says Findlay.

Tickets for this spectacular experience can be purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, from R149 and R165.

All COVID regulations will be strictly adhered to.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE OF MAGIC

The College of Magic is a powerhouse of amazing experiences designed to empower young people, through life-skills and magical performance art training. To those who have passed through its halls, the name "College of Magic" conjures up many different things: delight, excitement, happy memories, and even a sense of family and belonging.

The College of Magic is a place where youngsters from every walk of life come together; a true reflection of our rainbow nation. They are brought together by the enchanting and multi-faceted art of 'magic theatre', where learning is fun, life skills are nurtured, and where little imaginations are set free. All of this is our recipe for captivating, empowering and transforming young lives.