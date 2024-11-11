The Baxter Theatre Garden to Celebrate The Festive Season With Outdoor Picnic Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, the Ceasar and Oliver families will present a magical evening of live music, comedy, and festive cheer at "It's Family! It's Festive!", an outdoor picnic experience at the Baxter Theatre Garden on Sunday 29 December. Starting at 5:30 PM, this one-of-a-kind event brings together jazz legend Richard Ceasar, his talented children Maxine and Vaughan Ceasar, and comedian Dalin Oliver for an unforgettable family-friendly show.

For the first time, Richard Ceasar-renowned for his 40+ years in the music industry-will share the stage with his son Vaughan, a gifted guitarist and vocalist, and his daughter Maxine, whose soulful voice has captivated audiences worldwide. Bringing humour to the mix is Maxine's husband, Dalin Oliver, one of South Africa's leading comedians. This family of stars will deliver a show full of music, laughter, and heartfelt moments.

"It's Family! It's Festive!" is an event that promises to delight audiences of all ages, offering a beautiful combination of jazz, smooth vocals, and stand-up comedy. Whether you're a fan of timeless jazz or contemporary tunes, or simply looking for good, clean humour, this event will bring the joy of the festive season to life.

"It's a privilege to perform alongside my children and Dalin," says Richard Ceasar. "Music has always been a part of our family and combining it with Dalin's comedy makes it even more special. We can't wait to share the stage and create memories with the audience."

Maxine adds, "There's something magical about a family coming together to perform. It's going to be a day filled with surprises, laughter, and love. We want people to feel like they're part of our family for the evening."

The Baxter Theatre Garden, with its outdoor setting, provides the perfect backdrop for a sunset picnic. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic baskets, blankets, and chairs, or purchase limited items on-site. Alcoholic beverages can be bought from the venue's bar.

The performance will be held on Sunday 29 December 2024. Doors open: 16:00pm. Show starts: 17:30pm. Venue: Baxter Theatre Garden, Cape Town. Tickets: Available on Webtickets. Seating: Unreserved, first come first served. Blankets and camp chairs are welcome, with seating arranged to ensure everyone has a great view.

