The Assembly Improv Comes to Theatre on the Square in Sandton.

The event is on Saturday, 18 January 2025.
The Assembly Improv will take the stage for a long-form improv comedy showcase on Saturday, 18 January 2025 at the iconic Theatre on the Square in Sandton. Featuring an exceptional lineup of six improv groups, this evening promises to be a celebration of diversity, talent and the art of spontaneous storytelling.
Leading the charge is Mechanics of Chaos, South Africa’s groundbreaking all-Black-women improv group. With seven fierce performers, this dynamic ensemble brings flair, heritage and unstoppable energy to every scene. Their performances are a testament to the importance of representation in comedy, celebrating the voices and experiences of Black women in a way that inspires and empowers. Unscripted magic and cultural resonance define their every move, making their set a must-see.
Representing the LGBTQIA+ community, Thirst Trap is a queer-led improv troupe known for its razor-sharp wit and fearless humour. With a dynamic mix of flair, heritage and off-the-wall comedy, Thirst Trap transforms life’s messiest truths into unforgettable moments of joy. These fearless performers deliver more than laughs – they create a vibrant space for connection, authenticity and unscripted chaos.
The heart of the evening, The Assembly Improv, is the flagship troupe of Assembly, led by Paul Rabenowitz and featuring a rotating cast of Assembly’s best improvisers. Expect inventive, heartfelt and masterful comedy that showcases the depth and versatility of long-form improvisation.
This improv trio is renowned for its ability to craft complex, layered stories that keep audiences captivated. With a unique blend of humour and storytelling, The Gradient delivers a performance that’s both thought-provoking and wildly entertaining.
As an improv duo, Case Closed packs a punch with its clever takes, quirky characters and unparalleled chemistry. Its sharp humour and creative flair make them an audience favourite.
Rounding out the lineup is The Off Cuts, a group known for its fresh energy and spontaneous creativity. Its bold and unpredictable style guarantees a lively and memorable performance.
