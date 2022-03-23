Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE STORY OF EVA CASSIDY Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

pixeltracker

The Story of Eva Cassidy is at once beautiful and tragic, the stuff legends are made of.

Mar. 23, 2022  

CabaretFest kicks off on the 30th of March with The Story of Eva Cassidy. To tell this beautiful but tragic tale Kerry Hiles teams up with guitarist Alan Kozak and drummer Kristo Zondagh.

The Story of Eva Cassidy is at once beautiful and tragic, the stuff legends are made of. Our leading lady, Eva Cassidy, is a petite blond shy and unsure of her talent. During the day, Eva worked as a mural painter and landscaper. After hours, she played to half-empty clubs. Her most important album was self-financed. And less than 6 months later, Eva Cassidy aged 33 died. As with all great legends, what seemed to be the end was only the beginning. Five years after she died, the shy singer from Bowie had become a star.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/WELA2203



Related Articles View More South Africa Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You