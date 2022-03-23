THE STORY OF EVA CASSIDY Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

CabaretFest kicks off on the 30th of March with The Story of Eva Cassidy. To tell this beautiful but tragic tale Kerry Hiles teams up with guitarist Alan Kozak and drummer Kristo Zondagh.

The Story of Eva Cassidy is at once beautiful and tragic, the stuff legends are made of. Our leading lady, Eva Cassidy, is a petite blond shy and unsure of her talent. During the day, Eva worked as a mural painter and landscaper. After hours, she played to half-empty clubs. Her most important album was self-financed. And less than 6 months later, Eva Cassidy aged 33 died. As with all great legends, what seemed to be the end was only the beginning. Five years after she died, the shy singer from Bowie had become a star.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/WELA2203