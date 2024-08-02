THE ROUTES OF SOUND Comes to Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Routes of Sound directed by Brett Bailey is a new late-winter, bite-sized weekend music event that will be taking place at Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 August 2024.

Each evening six small groups of 30 people will rotate amongst a series of cosy, atmospheric venues on the farm. Imagine the historic Manor House or the Old Wine Cellar – sampling the music of a range of talented local artists performing acoustically. For lovers of music and lyrics, it should be a treat to snuggle up in front of a hearth with a glass of Spier’s award-winning Creative Block wine, immersed in different sonic worlds. The spotlight is on quality listening music that folks would probably not encounter elsewhere.

The event title - The Routes of Sound - refers to the two routes along which audience groups will travel, each group visiting three out of six acts. The two routes will merge for the final celebratory performance. Of course there’s a pun on the word ‘roots’, referring to unplugged, intimate sessions and the way music would have been listened to in the pre-electric era.

Says Bailey, ‘The intention is to give people an unusual, stimulating evening of journeying and listening, opening their minds to moody music and compelling words from the Cape.’ Participating musicians include Reza Khota playing with Jonno Sweetman, Lungiswa Plaatjies and Joshua Nemaire, Emmaleen Tangleweed accompanied by Liezel Ellick, Jabulile Majola, Laurie Levine, Siya Kawane, Wren Hinds and Mzi SA.

Spier is an avid supporter of performing and visual arts as part of their Growing for Good initiatives that aim to make positive social and environmental change.

The routes of Sound at Spier runs Friday 23 and Saturday 24 August 2024, starting at 19:30 and ending at approximately 22:00. Guests should arrive wearing comfortable shoes to walk between venues and dress warmly against the winter chill. Book ahead to enjoy a hearty early meal at Vadas Smokehouse & Bakery. Tickets cost R250 per person through Webtickets and include a wine tasting. Please note, no Under 18’s.

