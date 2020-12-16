THE LAST FIVE YEARS Returns to the Baxter

After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 lockdown, The Last Five Years is finally going on stage at The Baxter Theatre Centre. This production, presented by Cape Town-based production company, Tally Ho! Productions was scheduled to open on 19 March 2020, a week before South Africa's hard lockdown was first implemented.

Winner of a Drama Desk Award and named one of TIME Magazine's 10 best shows of 2001, Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years has captivated audiences with a score of mesmerising brilliance and an ingenious libretto. Numerous international productions established the musical's place as a masterpiece of modern musical theatre.

The Last Five Years is a one-act drama-comedy telling the story of the short-lived marriage between Catherine Hiatt, a struggling actress, and Jamie Wellerstein, an up-and-coming novelist on the brink of getting his big break. This story of two people meeting at the wrong time in their lives is told in a fresh and new manner. Cathy tells their story backwards from the end of their relationship to first meeting, whilst Jamie proceeds chronologically. They meet only once, in the middle of the show.

Featured in the coveted roles of Jamie and Cathy is Fleur Du Cap-winning actor David Ralph Viviers, and Fleur Du Cap nominee Zoë McLaughlin. At the helm of the creative team is award-winning director Paul Griffiths with musical direction by Jaco Griessel and production design by Jaco Griessel and Paul Griffiths. To fully realise Jason Robert Brown's vision, the cast will be accompanied on stage by an ensemble of six musicians.

The Last Five Years will be running in the Golden Arrow Studio at the Baxter Theatre Centre from 25 February 2021 to 13 March 2021, Tuesdays to Saturdays with matinees on 6 March and 13 March. One preview performance will be given on 24 February. EARLY BIRD TICKETS of R180,00 per ticket are currently on sale for the first seven performances, excluding the preview performance. The EARLY BIRD SPECIAL ends on 4 January 2021.

All tickets are currently sold in accordance with COVID 19 guidelines so only a limited number of tickets are currently available. Tickets for the preview are priced at R100,00 and the standard ticket price is R250,00.

Bookings are now open online at www.webtickets.co.za or from selected Pick & Pay stores. For telephonic bookings call the Baxter Box Office at 067 070 6855.