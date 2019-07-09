THE DEAD TINDER SOCIETY Comes to Studio Theatre, Montecasino

From the producers of the award-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Rock of Ages, VR Theatrical is proud to present their latest local offering, The Dead Tinder Society.

In a story of love, loss and sex on the N1, The Dead Tinder Society grapples with finding the poetry in the pandemonium of seeking your significant other.

Opening at the Pieter Toerien Studio Theatre at Montecasino, this original script is set to catapult audiences into the hilarious, but oh-so-familiar head-over-heels world of online dating from the 26th of July to the 25th of August.

Naledi nominated and renowned theatre maker Ashleigh Harvey wields the pen in this bittersweet and moving comedy about the 'ups and downs' of dating in a world ruled by screens and cheesy pick-up-lines.

"But starting again? It felt like...it felt like Everest. And I had to climb it."

Meet Jody Green, a 36-year-old recently divorced mother of two. With the help of her best friend Ray, she signs up to Tinder (the infamous mobile dating app) in an attempt to put her shattered love life back together again.

"Swipe. Swipe Right. Swipe Mr. Right."

Daring to go on dates with a wide range of colourful characters, to put it politely, Jody bites off more than she can chew as she hurtles down the path of self-discovery.

The production will be directed by Lesedi Job who is no stranger to crafting original South African plays. The production will star Sharon Spiegel-Wagner and Mpho Osei-Tutu in the leading roles.

Harvey's witty tale of Tinder and its tendencies is honest, unforgiving and reflective of a society hell-bent on appearance and sexual desire. And underneath all the hilarity beats a beautiful and fragile heart - a heart like yours and mine.

A must-see for all who have ever dated.

Tickets from R130 can be booked at Computicket: http://www.bit.ly/DTS_Tickets

Running time: 60 minutes

Genre: Comedy/Play

Age restriction: PG (Contains colourful language and adult themes)

Dates: 26 July - 25 August

Venue: Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Studio Theatre





