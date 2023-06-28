THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE Comes to the Baxter in August

Performances run 2 – 19 August 2023.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Review: VINTAGE DUKEBOX at Theatre on the Bay Dazzles with 1920s Glamour, Talent and Fun Photo 1 Review: VINTAGE DUKEBOX at Theatre on the Bay Dazzles with 1920s Glamour, Talent and Fun
Serena Steinhauer to Debut Self-Penned Play THE UNDONE at Theatre on the Square Photo 2 Serena Steinhauer to Debut Self-Penned Play THE UNDONE at Theatre on the Square
Dantanio Goodman Brings The Spirit Of Michael Jackson To Cape Town This July Photo 3 Dantanio Goodman Brings The Spirit Of Michael Jackson To Cape Town This July
Mzanzi Tenors Come to Gauteng With Signature Afro-opera Photo 4 Mzanzi Tenors Come to Gauteng With Signature Afro-opera

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE Comes to the Baxter in August

Winner of five Naledi Theatre Awards, The Beauty Queen of Leenane is a theatrical masterpiece by acclaimed Irish playwright Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin, In Bruge, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Hangmen). Recipient of four Tony Award nominations, the play is a darkly comic tale about the turbulent, dysfunctional, and often savage relationship between mother and daughter, Mag and Maureen Folan. 


Presented by How Now Brown Cow, the production played to overwhelming critical acclaim at Johannesburg’s Theatre on the Square in 2022 and is now set for a limited transfer season to Cape Town’s Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter from 2 to 19 August 2023.

Multi-award winner Charmaine Weir-Smith (The Train Driver) directs a stellar cast starring Jennifer Steyn (Recipes for Love and Murder, The Inconvenience Of Wings) as Mag, Julie-Anne McDowell (The Revlon Girl, Couplet) as Maureen, Bryan Hiles (Sweeney Todd, Cabaret) as Pato and Sven Ruygrok (Spud, Abraham Lincoln) as Ray.

The production is designed by multiple award-winning designers Greg King (set) and Denis Hutchinson (lighting).

The production won an incredible five Naledi Theatre Awards: Best Supporting Actress in a Play for Jennifer Steyn; Best Supporting Actor in a Play for Sven Ruygrok; Best Director of a Play for Charmaine Weir-Smith; Best Theatre Set Design for Greg King and the highly coveted Best Production of a Play. It also received nominations for Best Lead Actress in a Play for Julie-Anne McDowell and for Best Lighting Design by Denis Hutchinson.

The play centres around the life of Maureen, an unmarried middle-aged woman, as she cares for her ailing mother Mag and tries to find love.  When the two brothers enter, we are set on a path to the play’s thrilling conclusion. Interspersed with romance and humour, this psychological thriller will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

“We are proud to announce that, for our Cape Town premiere, we are partnering with the dynamic team at non-profit organisation Vintage With Love,” says Daniel Galloway, Consulting General Manager and Producer for How Now Brown Cow.

“Vintage With Love supports numerous literacy and Early Childhood Development charities throughout South Africa through the sale of good quality, pre-loved clothing. All proceeds from the sale of these wonderful gently-worn items, are donated to their network of charities, making a tangible difference in the lives of those beneficiaries. As the Vintage With Love team says, it’s Good For The Planet, Good For Your Wallet and Great for Charities in Need, so it’s a win-win all around!”

Patrons can bring their pre-loved clothing to place in the donation  bins in the foyer ahead of the performance of The Beauty Queen of Leenane. For more information about how to donate or get involved, visit /www.vintagewithlove.co.za/

The Beauty Queen of Leenane will run at The Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter Theatre in Cape Town from 2 – 19 August 2023 only, with no opportunity for an extension.

Performances will run at 19h30 from Mondays to Saturdays, with an additional 14h00 matinee on each Saturday of the season.

The production carries a suggested age-appropriate restriction of no under 12s.

Tickets are now available via the theatre’s website Click Here  or by calling the box office on 021 685 7880. Bookings can also be made on Webtickets or at Pick n Pay Stores.




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
JAME STEWART & JOHN ELLIS LIVE Announced At The Drama Factory Photo
JAME STEWART & JOHN ELLIS LIVE Announced At The Drama Factory

James Stewart & John Ellis Live has been announced at The Drama Factory from Fri 30 Jun 2023 to Fri 30 Jun 2023.

2
Serena Steinhauer to Debut Self-Penned Play THE UNDONE at Theatre on the Square Photo
Serena Steinhauer to Debut Self-Penned Play THE UNDONE at Theatre on the Square

Already an accomplished singer, dancer, actor and pianist at the tender age of 22, Serena Steinhauer can now add 'writer' to her catalogue of talents as she makes her debut in her original play, The Undone, at Theatre on the Square in Sandton, Johannesburg.

3
Creator of SEX AND THE CITY Candace Bushnell Brings Her One Woman Show To South Africa Photo
Creator of SEX AND THE CITY Candace Bushnell Brings Her One Woman Show To South Africa

Leading local show promoter and producer, Showtime Management is bringing iconic author and creator of Sex and The City, Candace Bushnell to South Africa in her acclaimed one-woman show “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City” for four special performances in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

4
Review: VINTAGE DUKEBOX at Theatre on the Bay Dazzles with 1920s Glamour, Talent and Fun Photo
Review: VINTAGE DUKEBOX at Theatre on the Bay Dazzles with 1920s Glamour, Talent and Fun

Whenever I have the privilege of attending a LAMTA show, I just know that I am going to be blown away – it is inevitably the highlight of that week for me and for whichever lucky friend or family member has successfully vied for the plus-one ticket.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

Recommended For You