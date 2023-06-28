THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID Comes to The Drama Factory Next Month

#That's What She Said is a wildly hysterical, and charming romp that delves into the world of technology and the wonderful, crazy and often puzzling characters that can be found online. It is a combination of music, stand-up comedy, and hilarious skits. From tutorials for how to abstain from social media, stalk your ex or the value of the perfect selfie, Megan Spencer and Luella Holland explore some of the funniest, most awkward moments that social media has caused. You will see situations that remind you of yourself, those you love, and those you wish you'd never met. Probably a good idea to pop a Panado pre-emptively for the pain you will have from laughing.

“That's What She Said” was initially a one-woman show but, you asked for more, and so we are giving you more, literally. Serving up some serious double-trouble, the incredibly talented Megan Spencer joins Luella Holland on stage with an updated and refreshed feed of glorious new characters and some old familiar ones, that return for round two! You most certainly don't have to have seen the previous version to enjoy all that this fun- filled show has to offer.

Luella Holland – Writer, singer and actress Luella Holland has been involved with all things theatre since she was a child. Growing up as a musician's daughter, she fell in love with a variety of genres of theatre and the wonderful world of story-telling. Luella has performed on most stages in and around Cape Town, from Grandwest Casino (Shout The Modern Musical as Yellow Girl), the Artscape and the Kalk Bay Theatre(Woman on top, Popcorn). Luella is a funny, empathetic actress with strong opinions. These infuse into her writing, where she enjoys inviting people to have a little chuckle about the “problems” of the world. Her warmth on stage is born from a desire to leave the world a little more cheerful than before. She is thrilled to be teaming up with Megan for this exciting ride.

Megan Spencer is a musical theatre actress, voice actress and hip hop dancer(thats right). She graduated with distiction, from The Waterfront Theatre School in 2016. (Diploma in Speech and Drama and Musical Theatre) Her university credits include Legally Blonde the Musical (Paullette), Broadway or Bust – Into the Woods (The Witch) and Pirate of Penzance (Mabel). After graduation Megan made her professional debut in Pieter Toerine's West end production of 'The Sound of Music', playing a multitude of characters. Other professional stage credits include Shout! The Modern Musical (Roxy Revue Bar), Seussical The Musical (Joburg Theatre), Matilda The musical (International tour) and The Curse (Galloway Theatre). Megan has also starred in Cringe Comedy's comedy night as a headlining stand up comedian. Megan then starred as one of the Dionysisters (The Outlore Productions) touring the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal. Most recently, Megan headlined for a cirque/cabaret show called SIZZLE (Kalkbay Theatre) as the lead vocalist singing a multitude of songs, specialising in Opera and pop. She is excited to use her knack for comedy and musical theatre training to give audiences the fun and entertainment that they deserve! Her energetic, charismatic and fearless approach to her work allows the audiences to let go and laugh out loud. She is very excited to work with rising star Luella Holland in That's What She Said Social Media: @missluellabella @megspen

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here

Photo Credit: Bronwyn Craddock