TEXT ME WHEN YOU ARRIVE Announced At POPArt Theatre

Jan. 8, 2020  

Text Me When You Arrive announced at POPArt Theatre. Written and performed by Aalliyah Matintela, Sibahle Mangena and Thuli Nduvane Directed by MoMo Matsunyane and Sinenhlanhla Mgeyi

"Text Me When You Arrive : How to not get raped and killed in South Africa" is a powerful, satirical and physical exploration of the plight of the every day South African women through the lens of a playful YouTube channel.

The three ladies explore how she navigates her way through the "rules" set by rape culture, patriarchy and social media in her daily life on her seemingly impossible mission to not get raped and killed in South Africa.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za




