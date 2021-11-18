TALES OF A BIG BAG WOLF Comes to Kalk Bay Theatre

'Tales of a Big Bad Wolf' is a brand new theatre show for children. It follows our hero, the Big Bad Wolf, who's not nearly as awful as most people think. Despite being the villain of all the stories, there are some surprising twists to this tale of adventure. Featuring other well-known characters such as Red Riding Hood, the three little pigs, Cinderella and many more, it's a fantastic fairy tale romp sure to keep your kids entertained in the holidays.

Written and directed by Nikki Turner with original music by Anton Luitingh. Starring Stuart Brown, Tannah Levick, Noluthando Dlamini, Tjaart Van Der Walt and Tamryn Oates. The show is on at 10.30am at the Kalk Bay Theatre starting on the 11th December 2021. It then runs Tuesday through Sunday until the 24th December. Tickets are R100 and are available through the Kalk Bay Theatre website. www.kalkbaytheatre.co.za

The show is suitable for kids from three to twelve years old. Strict Covid protocols will be in place including sanitising on arrival, wearing of masks and social distancing.