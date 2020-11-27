Suidoosterfees Presents LOCKDOWN LEGATO

This December Cape Town will offer top class entertainment from the Suidoosterfees. From 3 to 5 December music artists from different genres will produce unique collaborations in Lockdown Legato, a series of picnic concerts in the city's Company's Garden.

The picnic concerts include the following exciting combinations: Rock & Rumba with Arno Carstens, Hassan Adas and Adelia Douw; All that Rapp with Jack Parow and the Unity Band; and Classics Fantastics with Die Heuwels Fantasties and members of the Cape Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

Lockdown Legato is a collective effort by Suidoosterfees, City of Cape Town, ACT, kykNET, Netwerk24 and BASA. The music term legato means "joined" and sees a creative interaction among artists from different music genres. The idea for these concerts was conceived during the lockdown period to help create opportunities and promote synergy among artists. It is produced by the Cape Town Music Academy NPC.

Arno Carstens, Adelia Douw and the fusion band Hassan Adas will merge rock with Latin and African rhythms, while Jack Parow's famous rap lyrics will be interwoven with the Unity Band's divine jazz sounds. Classical music will be morphed into an electronic guise when the Mother City's Philharmonic Youth Orchestra joins forces with Die Heuwels Fantasties and pop diva Tarryn Lamb.

Jack Parow, who has performed all over the world, cannot wait to be on stage in the Company's Garden: "I am from Cape Town and have never played in the Gardens before. I am sooo excited! It is an honour to finally play here and, on top of it all, to do it with such a cool band! So amped!" Thandeka Dladla from The Unity Band also looks forward to sharing a stage with the dynamic group of musicians. "What Suidoosterfees is doing by merging completely different artists from different worlds, is powerful. It once again proves that music is able to cross all boundaries."

Arno Carstens says that the Rock & Rumba show is "a delicious musical celebration of the creative possibilities of rhythm." He explains, "It gives me the opportunity to rework old songs and create new vibes. And maybe even write some new material and collaborate with artists vastly better than me." Adelia Douw, who will be performing with Carstens and Adas, says, "We are going to go big with to rock and rumba!"

Pierre Greeff says, "Collaborations are embedded in the DNA of Die Heuwels Fantasties. We are super excited to do this show. We have performed with a philharmonic orchestra at a big concert before, but the opportunity to do this in a more intimate setting with members of the Cape Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, is absolutely fantastic. Fans can look forward to special renditions of our songs and Tarryn Lamb will be joining us on vocals."

Musical Director and curator of the Lockdown Legato shows, Schalk Joubert, explains how collaborations such as these are conducive to growth in the local music industry. "Bringing vastly different musicians together broadens the worlds of both artists and audiences, and it gives a platform for ground-breaking creativity and partnerships."

Don't miss out on these extraordinary collaborations. Tickets cost R100; bookings can be made at Computicket.

