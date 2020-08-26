Stuart Taylor Hosts Free Teen Battle Of The Wands Magic Competition Online This September

The 2020 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships will be online on Saturday 5 September 2020.

Cape Town's College of Magic is sharing the wonder of magic for free this September by hosting its 2020 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships online on Saturday 5 September 2020.

Hosted by Stuart Taylor, one of South Africa's leading comedians and a graduate of the College of Magic, the Championships will see magical teens from all over the province go wand to wand for top honours and the Close-Up and Stage Magician trophies!

Share in the magical ubuntu spirit for free online:

Raise your magic silk hankies for your favourite young contestants by joining Stuart Taylor, his co-host Ran'D Shine ,one of the USA's most sought after performers, and the College of Magic at the 2020 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships on Saturday 5 September 2020.

The Close-Up Magic Contest will be hosted at 2h30pm, followed by the Street Magic Contest at 3h30pm and the Stage Magic Contest at 4h30pm.

Register for free to receive the streaming link NOW: https://bit.ly/3j4Ifwg. Streaming will open 15 minutes before show time.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, the College of Magic, a non-profit organisation and the only one of its kind in the world, welcomes donations from members of the public. Please donate at www.collegeofmagic.com/donate if you are able to.

For updates about the enchanting Western Cape Junior Magician Championships, please follow the official College of Magic Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thecollegeofmagic/

Shows View More South Africa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You