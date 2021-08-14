Storm Produktionz Presents SULTANS OF SWING - A Tribute to Dire Straits (Stripped Down) at The Drama Factory

For the past 13 years, multi-talented musician and master guitarist Mel Botes, has tantalized audiences all over the country with his critically acclaimed musical performance, Crazy Diamond - A Tribute to Pink Floyd. Audiences and critics agreed that he mastered the complexity and density of the Floyd in a way that none of the other tribute shows have achieved.

Now, by popular demand, he is presenting the next chapter in this remarkable series of productions with the long-awaited Tribute to Dire Straits. Featuring the same pinpoint accuracy in his playing and the same delightful Botes' touch, this show promises everything audiences have come to expect from the virtuoso.

The well-known Dire Straits songs include "Money for Nothing"; "Walk of life"; "Calling Elvis"; "Telegraph Road"; "Private Investigations"; "Romeo and Juliet" and the hauntingly beautiful "Brothers in Arms", to name but a few. This list of box office hits is augmented by a selection of other stunning Dire Straits songs that include the popular "The Man's Too Strong". Add to this some of Knopfler's best solo tunes including "Darling Pretty" and "Sands of Nevada".

Experience the unplugged version of this box office hit. A show not to be missed!

Performances run August 27-28, 2021.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Musiciz2108.