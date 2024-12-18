Steve Graham's MONSTERS OF ROCK is Coming to The Drama Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steve Graham is back with his one man live show “Monsters of Rock” at The Drama Factory, which features him playing the biggest classic rock hits with a virtual Steve Graham Band, stunning video and visuals. It’s more than just a show, it’s an experience.

“Monsters of Rock” is a show that will rock the audience with high-energy songs, amazing guitar skills, and a spectacular stage presence. Steve Graham will take you on a journey through the history of rock music, from the 60s to the 90's, with songs from bands like Pink Floyd, Meatloaf, Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Police, Dire Straits, Van Halen, Toto, Journey and many more. The Monsters of Rock show has received such high praise by critics and fans alike. “Monsters of Rock” is a show that appeals to a wide range of audiences, from young to old, from casual to hardcore rock fans. It is a show that will create a memorable and unforgettable experience for everyone who attends.

Steve Graham, is a renowned rock singer and guitarist originally from the UK but now based in Ballito, KZN, South Africa. He has performed alongside legends such as Sting and the Police, Bryan Adams, Tina Turner, Michael Macdonald, Alice Cooper, Jeff Wayne, Electric Light Orchestra, U2, Jools Holland, Rick Wakeman, Dire Straits, Marillion, Status Quo and many more.

