Special Discount Packages Announced For A Getaway To The Suidoosterfees At Kyknet Atlantic Drive-in Theatre

From 4 to 15 November 2020, Suidoosterfees productions will take on a brand-new format.

From 4 to 15 November 2020, Suidoosterfees productions will take on a brand-new format. Live shows will be beamed on to the silver screen, enabling bigger festival audiences to watch it from the comfort and safety of their cars. With the strictest lockdown regulations being lifted, the festival's kykNET Atlantic Drive-in theatre will provide top class entertainment for South Africans weary of the isolation during the pandemic.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says that the Mother City is looking forward to welcoming back visitors. The Western Cape's capital is famous for its status as a creativity and events hub, with the Suidoosterfees an important institution on the city's cultural calendar. The festival and the City of Cape Town have collaborated closely to ensure that the drive-in theatre initiative is a safe destination for festivalgoers, complying with all Covid-19 safety regulations.

This year's festival offers excellent productions, with something for every taste. Any remaining remnants of the lockdown fever will certainly disappear with the choice of music and comedy shows on the programme, as well as the following events at kykNET Atlantic Studios: the popular Jakes Gerwel discussions on 13 and 14 November, where experts will cover current affairs; and the NATi Rising Star Productions, a flagship project of Suidoosterfees in collaboration with the Jakes Gerwel Foundation and Artscape, on 21 and 22 November.

A special discount package is available for visitors who are looking for a quick getaway to Cape Town. "With South Africans' belts tightened due to the pandemic, we have designed very reasonable packages for our supporters," says Jana Hattingh, CEO of the festival. "We aim to make the arts as accessible as possible to everyone. And we would like to encourage visitors from towns near Cape Town to attend the festival."

Entry to the drive-in theatre is R250 per car for two people, and R300 per car for three or four individuals. A special deal is available for visitors who consider staying over in Cape Town. For merely R1 600, two people can enjoy the following: bed and breakfast at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront, access to the festival's drive-in theatre, as well as a 'roadhouse' meal during the drive-in show. People interested in taking advantage of this special offer can book reservations at the City Lodge V&A Waterfront by dialling 021 419 9450.

The Jakes Gerwel discussion series are offered free of charge and entry to the NATi Rising Stars productions cost R50.

According to Hattingh, some of the country's leading artists will perform at the festival: Marc Lottering, Francois van Coke, Early B, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Shimmy Isaacs, Melt Sieberhangen, PJ Powers and the Tygerberg Children's Choir, Loukmaan and Emo Adams, Jonathan Rubain and Marco Spaumer (Tim) and Theresa Sedras (Mrs J) of kykNET's popular soapie, Suidooster. "People are welcome to check out our festival programme on www.suidoosterfees.co.za. We encourage everyone to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Tickets are available at Computicket," she says.

