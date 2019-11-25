Sifiso Nene Will Showcase His Latest Comedy Offering I HAVE NO CHOICE In Secunda This December

He is one of SA's most celebrated comedians, Sifiso Nene, and this festive season Nene is set to dazzle audiences in Secunda with the latest funny showcase, I HAVE NO CHOICE, which is guaranteed to deliver the comedy punches.

The Kwazulu-Natal-born stand-up comedian, actor and MC, is set to charm Mpumalanga comedy audiences at Graceland Casino on Friday 13 December 2019, with his infectious humour and relatable jokes.

As the title suggests, Nene will have no choice but to make fun about anything. So if you are in the mood for a good laugh, this is the show for you.

After a successful run of I HAVE NO CHOICE at The Baxter Theatre in Cape Town last month, it's now Secunda's turn to be dazzle with all the best comedy, laughs and no-nonsense punchlines by Nene.

"Coming off from a great performance in Cape Town, I am gearing up for a busy festive season with various performances across the country I am very excited to perform at Graceland Hotel Casino and Country Club this December," he shares.

Nene is no stranger in the comedy industry. He launched his career in 2009 when he won the first season of So You Think You Are Funny - which was a nationwide talent search for up and coming comedians on SABC1.

Since then, Nene has kept his winning streak alive, after winning the Comics Choice Awards in 2012 and 2013, in the Audience Choice category.

"Secunda fans are in for a treat and should expect to hear jokes delving into ordinary South African stories, politics, as well as the diversities of culture, economic status and class in Mzansi," says Nene

Tickets for this spectacular comedy experience can purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, at R150 each.

For more details about Nene's upcoming performance, visit www.graceland.co.za or www.sifisonene.com .





