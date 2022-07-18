Sifiso Nene Brings BABY MAMA DRAMA 2 to Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace

As if Covid wasn't bad enough, one of South Africa's most celebrated comedians, Sifiso Nene, has found himself in yet another pandemic in the form of 'baby mama drama'.

In his latest comedic showcase, Baby Mama Drama 2, Sifiso Nene brings his infectious humour and relatable jokes to the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace on the 27th of August, as he puts a humorous twist to this somewhat well-known, but seldom addressed problem, which many have found themselves in.

"I was not planning on doing a Part 2 of this show, because I thought that I had gone through all the possible BABY MAMA DRAMA on my first show six years ago. It turns out I was very wrong," shares Nene. "It got worse during the Covid-19 pandemic, just the thought of it makes me want to cry. That's why I have decided to vent in the best way I know how...on stage."

As the title suggests, Nene will have no choice but to make fun about anything. So, if you are in the mood for a good laugh, this show is guaranteed to deliver the comedy punches.

"Audiences are in for a treat and should expect to hear jokes delving into taxi drivers, politics and much more. So, whether you are someone who has baby mama drama, are dating someone who has baby mama drama, or are in fact the baby mama who has drama, this show will have you in stitches."

Tickets for this spectacular comedy experience are available for R200 at Ticketpro.