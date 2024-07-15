SUMMER OF 69 - THE ULTIMATE BRYAN ADAMS EXPERIENCE Comes to The Drama Factory In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SUMMER OF 69 - THE ULTIMATE Bryan Adams EXPERIENCE announced at The Drama Factory, featuring live music from Ant Kinnsey, Malcolm Cassisa, Simon Kettleborough and Simon van Dugteran.

About SUMMER OF 69 - THE ULTIMATE Bryan Adams EXPERIENCE

Back by popular demand This show follows the format of Bryan Adams' epic Wembley Stadium concert where he performed all the amazing hits we know and love to an over 70 000 strong audience With songs like Summer of 69', Everything I Do, Run to You, I Need Somebody, Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman, Cuts Like a Knife and more - this tribute has all the grit and romance that is Bryan Adams. With every show sold out over the past year, this is not one you want to miss!

The Bryan Adams band is a powerful 4 piece band consisting of world-class musicians, Ant Kinnsey on Vocals and Bass, Malcolm Cassisa on Drums, Simon Kettleborough on Keyboards, and Simon van Dugteran on guitar and vocals. Ant Kinnesy's raw and passionate performance of these great songs, coupled with the ripping guitar solos of Simon van Dugteran, Simon Kettleboroughs amazing keys, and the rocking heart of the band, Malcolm Cassisa on drums, will give you a night you won't forget!

Schedule

Date and TimeStandard Concession Sat 10th Aug 7:30pm R220.00

R200.00

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/10August2024

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290

