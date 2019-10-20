SKIERLIK Comes to POPArt Theatre

FlipnFlap in Partnership with The Market Theatre Lab 30 years Festival present Skierlik.

Four years since it's last performance to sold out houses, the internationally revered, multi award winning South African classic of its time is back on stage for a limited tour season. With Phillip Dikotla reprising the role as Thomas: a character who's real life events inspired the play, and a 20 year old Phillip to write the story.

Based on a tragic South African event of 14 January 2008, that took place in the small informal settlement of SKIERLIK. The play takes us on Thomas personal journey, returning back to his home of Skierlik, years after he left the place following the loss his daughter and wife on the eventful day. This heartfelt, traumatic, and thought provoking story of love, loss, and hope, paints poetic pictures with words, as told by the masterful story-teller that is Phillip Dikotla.

Accolades:

- Olive Schreiner Award 2014 for Drama : Skierlik

- Fleur du Cap Award best performance in a one man show 2013 : Skierlik

- Standard Bank Ovation Award : Skierlik

- Zabalaza Festival Best production 2013 :Skilerlik



Nominations:

Fleur du Cap 2013 best new south African script - Skierlik

2015 Naledi Awards best new South African Script- Skierlik

Best Actor 2013 Zabalaza Festival - Skilerlik

