SANTA'S SLEIGHBELL SAFARI to be Presented at the Arena at the Artscape Theatre

This holiday season, join Santa and his delightful puppet friends on a unique adventure like no other in Santa's Sleighbell Safari - a charming puppet show coming to the Arena at the Artscape Theatre! Directed by the skilled Frankie van Straten, this family-friendly production promises to enchant audiences young and old with a heartwarming story told through the magic of puppetry.

Performance Dates: 18-21 December (eight performances only)

Performance Times:

18 December - 12:00 and 14:00

19 December - 12:00 and 14:00

20 December - 12:00 and 14:00

21 December - 10:00 and 12:00

Location: Arena at the Artscape Theatre

Ticket Price: R150 per person

About the Show

In Santa's Sleighbell Safari, Santa finds himself in a bit of a pickle when his sleigh breaks down far from the North Pole, just days before Christmas. But with the help of some unexpected friends from the animal kingdom, he embarks on a journey filled with kindness, teamwork, and holiday cheer.

Children and parents alike will fall in love with the colourful cast of puppet characters who come to life on stage, each bringing their own unique personalities to this holiday tale.

Created with beautiful, handcrafted puppets and imaginative set pieces, Santa's Sleighbell Safari transports the audience into a whimsical world where animals help Santa in his time of need. This interactive puppet show captures the true essence of Christmas with memorable storytelling and the magic of puppetry, offering families a cozy, intimate theatre experience that is both heartwarming and unforgettable.

Meet the Cast

Starring:

• Chloè K. Van Rooyen, whose recent theatre credits include Die staaltjiemeester and Wimpie die Waterkiem.

• Jeanie Heyns, whose recent theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Curtain Call.

• Mthuthuzeli Zimba, whose recent theatre credits include Ukhozi: The Street Wanderer and The Detour.

Why You Won't Want to Miss It

Perfect for families with young children, Santa's Sleighbell Safari is designed to engage kids' imaginations through gentle humour, vibrant puppet characters, and a story that reinforces the values of kindness and friendship. It's the perfect way to introduce little ones to the wonders of theatre and puppetry while celebrating the holiday spirit together.

Ticket Information

With tickets priced at only R150, Santa's Sleighbell Safari is an affordable, delightful holiday experience that will leave your family feeling merry and bright. Secure your seats now for this limited run from 18 to 21 December - you won't want to miss this holiday puppet show that's sure to become a family tradition!

Book Now!

Tickets are available at the Artscape Theatre box office and at webtickets. Bring your family and embark on a journey with Santa and his puppet friends - it's a holiday adventure you won't forget!

