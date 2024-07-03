SA Magicians Brendon Peel And Li Lau to Bring National Tour to South Africa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off their historic victory as the first African duo to triumph on the US hit reality show, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, dynamic magicians Brendon Peel and Li Lau are set to dazzle audiences across South Africa with their exhilarating tour; Peel & Lau - The Extreme Magic Show this month.

Following their groundbreaking win in February earlier this year in Las Vegas, Peel and Lau are eager to bring their extraordinary talents back to their roots in South Africa.

The duo, who also just returned from the National Arts Festival last month, are excited to showcase their skills across South Africa. Audiences can expect an electrifying showcase of magic, blending traditional illusions with innovative twists that have captivated viewers worldwide.

Peel & Lau - The Extreme Magic Show promises an unforgettable experience for all ages, featuring a fusion of daring escapes, intricate sleight of hand, and interactive audience participation. This tour not only showcases their mastery of magic but also highlights their commitment to pushing the boundaries of illusion.

"We are inspired by the crazier side of magic and trying out new effects that have never been done before. Hence the show is all about the Extreme," shares Peel.

"There are always new exciting effects that are in the pipeline that will be seen on TV soon," adds Peel, hinting at the cutting-edge illusions awaiting audiences.

Li Lau further adds, "I have a new old school strong man stunt skill that I have been working on that I'm really looking forward to utilizing in the new show, and we are also including a new, more dangerous update to a mentalism effect that I can't wait to see audiences react to."

Peel and Lau have captivated audiences globally with their spellbinding performances. Their recent victory on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has cemented their place in the annals of magic history, showcasing their unparalleled talent and innovation.

Peel says, "We hope that the audience walks away with a feeling of entertained delight and the belief that anything is possible."

This sentiment is echoed by Lau who says, "We hope they walk away with their minds blown after watching some never-before-seen crazy magic and leave feeling like nothing is impossible."

After years of working and travelling together, do Peel and Lau ensure that your tricks remain unique and innovative?

"One of the nice things about travelling together as a duo is that you aren't alone so we help to motivate each to help keep our energies up as well as bounce ideas off each while on the road to either further improve show or work towards new material for the next one. We both have different styles of magic that we perform and try to blend those styles together to create new and unique effects that hasn't been seen before," share Lau.

Following the tour, Peel and Lau are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of magic and are looking forward to participating in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland in August.

Tickets for Peel & Lau - The Extreme Magic Show are now available for purchase. Don't miss the opportunity to witness these acclaimed magicians live as they inspire and entertain audiences across South Africa.

Tour Details:

6 July: Johannesburg Protea Fire and Ice

Book tickets via: https://qkt.io/theextreme

13 July: Cape Town Protea Fire and Ice

Book tickets via: https://qkt.io/extrememagic

26 July: Illusionarium REDFEST (Johannesburg)

Book tickets via: https://www.ticketpros.co.za/portal/web/index.php/event/ecae413c-164c-300a-bb5a-66824fd6ed20

27 July: Extreme Magic Show at Wild Coast Sun (Durban)

Book tickets via: https://computicket-boxoffice.com/e/the-extreme-magic-show-AivpzV

28 July: Extreme Magic Show at REDFEST (Johannesburg)

Book tickets via:

https://www.ticketpros.co.za/portal/web/index.php/event/134e643d-4916-32c6-a4bd-66824fc16216

1-4 Aug: Extreme Magic Show happening at Hilton Arts Festival (KZN)

Book tickets via: https://www.webticket.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1549710938

