SA GYPSY KINGS Are at The Masque Theatre in March

Jayson King, a veteran in the SA music industry, brings to the stage a nostalgic show featuring the SA GYPSY KINGS. Join us for two performances at the MASQUE THEATRE, Muizenberg Friday 17th and Saturday 18th March 2023 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available via QUICKET.

All members of this group are from Mitchells Plain and will return to Europe soon to perform at various 5 star hotels and resort for the summer season. The band features NIZAAM DEEN MOSES on lead flamenco guitar, supported with lead flamenco singer BRUNO HERNANDEZ, PRINCE ABDULLA (rhythm guitar/vocals), and DANIEL MASOOD (guitar). JAYSON JAY KING, with 63 years as an entertainer having travelled and performed in many parts of the world, is the host for the show. Now he returns even stronger to render songs made popular by Elvis Presley, Julio Iglesias and Engelbert Humperdinck.

This production displays only the best of some of SA's best entertainers and this is displayed in style by RUTH KNIGHT who belts out the natural sounds of Natalie Cole, Shirley Bassey, Gladys Knight. She has been with the company for close on 15years and has pleased audiences ever since.

SAGE NOBLE is a dynamic singer with a big voice rendering songs of US singer the late Etta James, Beyonce and Celine Dion. SUMAYA HENDRICKS known for her sultry moves and sizzling voice stylings can sing any song in true style and brings to life Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Rush, and leads the group with some beautiful groovy songs. DENNIS MAART has been a member of Jayson's company since 1993 and is an evergreen performer and a favourite with audiences doing songs like "I Believe" and tributes to Tom Jones. KASHIFA BLAAUW is renowned for bringing the roof down with unforgettable tributes to Tina Turner. She is a classic to listen to her version of "Never enough" from the movie Greatest Showman.

This concert is suitable for the whole family. Tickets are R150 and available via Quicket: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/205066-sa-gypsy-kings-queens-in-concert/#