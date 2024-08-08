Riaad Moosa Returns to Johannesburg With THE BEST MEDICINE SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riaad Moosa will return to Emperors Palace this November. An evening where humour meets healing, the perfect antidote to the pressures of daily life! And there's a lot more to talk about!

Riaad Moosa invites along some of his comedy cohorts for a much-needed dose of laughter to help us cope with our daily grind in THE BEST Medicine Show on the 1st and 2nd November 2024 at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace (Johannesburg).

With a knack for turning everyday struggles and national issues into hilarious stand-up routines, Riaad ensures that no topic is too serious to be laughed at. Expect a night filled with sharp wit, side-splitting jokes and a fresh perspective. The line-up of guest acts will be announced over the coming weeks.

Get ready to laugh your stress away! Tickets available at Ticketpro or your nearest SPAR Payzone kiosk. Friday show starts at 8PM and Saturday show starts at 8h30PM. The show is rated PG-13L.

Riaad Moosa – The Best Medicine Show is brought to you by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood.

Comments