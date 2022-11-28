Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: LOVE AND MISTLETOE at Milnerton Playhouse Is a Fun Seasonal Comedy with Loads of Laughs

This production runs from 25 November to 10 December on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Just like that, all the tell-tale signs are here to tell us that the festive season is upon us: terrible Cape Town traffic, warmer temperatures and great opportunities to return to the theatre for seasonal shows!

To welcome in the holiday spirit, head on down to see LOVE AND MISTLETOE at the Milnerton Playhouse.

LOVE AND MISTLETOE, a seasonal comedy, centres around the events that transpire from Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day at the Millard's home in Cape Town. And trust me, there is no shortage of events! Sue Millard (played by Tania Lemme) is attempting to set up her widowed father and invites three eligible bachelorettes for Christmas Eve dinner. If this were not chaotic enough, Sue's daughter delivers some life-changing news, an old friend of Sue's arrives out of the blue at the front door and the cracks in Sue's 25-year-old marriage to Tom (played by Dirk Jonker) come to the fore in hilarious ways.

The play opens with Sue, who is a bit of a control-freak, finishing off the decorating of her living room for Christmas. The set, designed by Fin McCormick, is beautifully authentic and really gives off that cosy feeling of Christmas time in one's home (or at least what I imagine that experience to be like since I'm Jewish). The large ornament-and-tinsel-covered tree, the sitting room area and the little home-bar on the side all contribute to the feeling that we are indeed a fly sitting snugly on the wall of the Millard's home. My favourite elements of the set are the sliding doors that open onto a little outside area - finished off by garden scenery beautifully painted by Esmerelda Viljoen.

The set feels like the nucleus of this play and director Sheila McCormick has done a great job of using it to complement the actors' energy, costume choices and actions . I really loved the clothing selection - characters (especially in the first half) tended to be dressed in monochromatic outfits all of which were Christmassy, the colours of which belong on a Christmas tree.

One of my favourite things about this production is how much fun the cast is having. The joy, love, and closeness of the performers shine through from the moment they appear on stage until the final bows at the end.

During the first few minutes, the actors seemed a little nervous; however, this soon dissipated (this was a preview after all!) and, soon after, the performers settled well into their roles.

This play is filled to the brim with comedic moments (I was audibly laughing for much of the production) and the humour is a lot raunchier than what I expected (without being explicit or crass) - it is certainly a naughty show and tons of fun! Without ruining anything, one of my favourite moments involves Brussels sprouts and a pair of pants.

The ensemble cast works really well together. I loved Chris Doran as Brian Draper, Sue's widowed father. He has fantastic stage presence and excellent comedic timing. Kim Coetzer as Mavis Louch (one of Brian's potential suitors) is delightful - she appears in head-to-toe red, with fiery hair and the energy to match. She is hilarious. I also found Beryl Eichenberger, who plays Martha Woodward (another of the bachelorettes) a pleasure to watch - she has a lovely speaking voice and is such a natural onstage.

This is the perfect show to get you into the holiday mood. What is more, it is not only the performers in the production from whom you feel a closeness but from the Milnerton Playhouse community as well - it is such a warm group of people. Do go and experience this warmth for yourself.

LOVE AND MISTLETOE runs from 25 November to 10 December, with shows on Friday nights, Saturday afternoons and Saturday nights. Tickets range from R80 to R110 depending and can be purchased on the Milnerton Players website or through Quicket directly. Make it a date night or summer afternoon out by also taking advantage of the special dinner (or lunch) and show package at R200 per person (drinks excluded) with Milnerton Players' partner, Beach Blanc Deli and Restaurant at the Lighthouse on Woodbridge Island. Details on www.milnertonplayers.co.za

Photo credit: Jane Amory




November 28, 2022

November 28, 2022
