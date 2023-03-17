Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: A Kaleidoscope of Afrikaans Queerness In MY HART IS 'N MUURBAL (EN ANDER GEDAGTES)

Review: A Kaleidoscope of Afrikaans Queerness In MY HART IS 'N MUURBAL (EN ANDER GEDAGTES)

After its run at the Baxter Theatre, this production will tour at KKNK and the Suidoosterfees.

Mar. 17, 2023  

It's 2023 and homophobia in South Africa still rears its ugly head in our cultural landscape far too often. Although on paper South Africa seems to be a haven for LGBTQ+ members, it is still a challenge for many queer Afrikaners to reckon with their identity and feel accepted. MY HART IS 'N MUURBAL (EN ANDER GEDAGTES) presents a celebrative and varied perspective on this experience without sacrificing its entertainment value.

Penned by the infinitely innovative Wessel Pretorius (who doubles as the show's director), the text of this Afrikaans production is crafted with nuance, wit, and tenderness. The show's set-up is straightforward and designed to be a good fit for the local arts festival circuit. Two performers, Wynand Kotze and Wian Taljaard, portray different characters from four different stories. The set consists of pink chairs and key props, allowing the performers to shift between different worlds and characters.

From the show's set-up, one might expect a shorter production featuring various fast-paced skits, but the show refreshingly opts for four longer stories, feeling more like an anthology. And these stories make no haste. They take their time, revelling in the uncomfortable moments, leaning into the sincerity; making all the stories feel real, despite the sometimes outlandish situations and set-ups the characters face. Being more used to snappy short-form content, audiences might feel challenged by the production's leisure. But my advice is to lean into it and pay attention because you might miss detailed moments that draw you in even closer. And truly, this show shines at its brightest in its smaller moments. Therein one can see the detail and intimacy that forms the heart of the production's magic - a huge compliment to the director and performers.

Kotze and Taljaard, who also act as the producers of the production, show off their versatility with the different characters they play. Each character is distinct and clear-cut, and the roles are often divided in an unexpected way, making each story feel fresh and exciting. Kotze is a performer who commits to the sincerity of every moment with no hesitation, making his comedic skills infallible. Taljaard's charisma and physicality are fully displayed in each story - his performance as a reanimated statue is simply exquisite. The two actors form a delightful pairing that exhibits their strengths while also stretching themselves as performers.

This show is excellent for young (especially Afrikaans) queer viewers and will resonate strongly with them. The show's lingo, characters, and relationships will be familiar and the show could be a cathartic viewing experience for them. But the ballpark should not stop there, because this production is also an opportunity to invite the extended family. With its comedic yet heartfelt approach, it is also a chance for bridging and acceptance. It is sometimes shocking to realise how queerness and LGBTQ+ members are marginalised in Afrikaans culture, often in insidious and subtle ways. Consequently, the best weapon against this is tenderly crafted work that is not aggressive in its approach - and MY HART IS 'N MUURBAL (EN ANDER GEDAGTES) delivers on exactly this. While each story acts as a lens of a very specific experience and relationship, within that lies immense universality. Particularly, the way this production investigates grief and its different forms is what resonated with me the deepest.

It is fantastic news that this production will be touring the Afrikaans festival circuit, with stints at KKNK and Suidoosterfees. If you missed the show's Baxter run, it will be back in Cape Town from 27 April to 1 May in the NATi Arena. In a time when one can feel blindsided by bigotry, this production feels like stepping up and moving towards a more hopeful place. Yes, there will still be tears and heartache, but the glitter won't be forgotten. MY HART IS 'N MUURBAL (EN ANDER GEDAGTES) is a special and important production, and I hope it finds its deserved audience.

Photo credit: Supplied

MY HART IS 'N MUURBAL (EN ANDER GEDAGTES) will show at this year's KKNK festival in Oudtshoorn and return to Cape Town with the Suidoosterfees. Tickets are available on Webticket and Computicket, respectively.



Jann Klose Returns To South Africa With New Album, March 30-April 14 Photo
Jann Klose Returns To South Africa With New Album, March 30-April 14
Award-winning singer-songwriter Jann Klose returns to South Africa for his sixth tour, which runs from March 30 to April 14. The tour starts at Café Roux Noordhoek, Cape Town, and includes two performances at the Splashy Fen Festival, ending April 14 in Johannesburg, where Jann attended the Deutsche Internationale Schule Johannesburg.
Laerskool Noord Comes to The Drama Factory in April Photo
Laerskool Noord Comes to The Drama Factory in April
LAERSKOOL NOORD se leuse is KYK NOORD EN STOOT VOORT, maar in hierdie lekker lag produksie is dit alles behalwe die geval.  Drie onderwyseresse beplan 'n verrassingsafskeidspartytjie vir hul skoolhoof se aftrede.
Roxette Live Tribute Band Comes to the Drama Factory This Month Photo
Roxette Live Tribute Band Comes to the Drama Factory This Month
Join the Joyride with the Live Roxette Tribute band at the Drama Factory on 31 March. Just listen to your heart...Heidi van der Merwe and her band will take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane with all Roxette’s greatest hits like “The Look, Listen to your Heart, It must have been love” and “Joyride”, to mention but a few.
Interview: Daniel Geddes Chats about Bringing CRUISE to the Homecoming Theatre Photo
Interview: Daniel Geddes Chats about Bringing CRUISE to the Homecoming Theatre
CRUISE, written and originally performed by Jack Holden is a one-one play that tells the story of Michael Spencer, a young, gay man who is diagnosed with HIV in the 1980s and whose time left to live is limited.

From This Author - Klara van Rooyen

Klara is a Cape Town-based creative with a life-long interest in theatre and literature. In 2021, she completed her BA Honours degree in Drama & Theatre Studies at Stellenbosch University, spec... (read more about this author)


Review: THE GRASS WIDOW Ensnares and Entertains at The Baxter TheatreReview: THE GRASS WIDOW Ensnares and Entertains at The Baxter Theatre
February 5, 2023

Watching THE GRASS WIDOW at the Masambe Theatre feels like visiting a well-kept secret. Sitting in the intimate auditorium, elbow-to-elbow with other audience members, the anticipation is palpable for Louis Viljoen's latest production.
Review: SONGS OF SHAKESPEARE at the Maynardville Open-Air TheatreReview: SONGS OF SHAKESPEARE at the Maynardville Open-Air Theatre
January 27, 2023

'Gosh, I haven't been here in years,' a fellow audience member uttered with glee at Maynardville's SONGS OF SHAKESPEARE. Shakespeare in the Park is back in Cape Town, and it is a return to form for many local audience members. Sitting between the trees, underneath the starlight, Jose Dias guides the audience on a journey through the Bard's influence on the world of music, making the experience nothing short of magical.
Interview: Louis Viljoen and Emma Kotze return to the Cape Town stage with THE GRASS WIDOWInterview: Louis Viljoen and Emma Kotze return to the Cape Town stage with THE GRASS WIDOW
January 19, 2023

It's a brand-new year, and Cape Town's theatre scene (and weather) is warming up. Looking at the line-up, it's impressive to see the variety of productions offered. If your viewing palate thirsts for something darkly comedic, Louis Viljoen's latest production, THE GRASS WIDOW, promises to quench that desire. Louis and his leading lady, Emma Kotze, sat down with us to give an exciting glimpse of their new show.
Review: STAR+CROSSED: A New South African MusicalReview: STAR+CROSSED: A New South African Musical
December 18, 2022

STAR+CROSSED follows the interwoven tale of Billy and Bess. Bess, who is based on Elizabeth Klarer, meets Billy one evening on Flying Saucer Hill in the Natal Midlands. The two children form a connection that spans nine decades, from 1910 until 1994. Billy and Bess' stories are intertwined but also juxtaposed by one another.
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN Blooms at The Star TheatreReview: THE SECRET GARDEN Blooms at The Star Theatre
December 14, 2022

What did our critic think of THE SECRET GARDEN at The Star Theatre?
share