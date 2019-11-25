Returns To Johannesburg Next Month

Shamone! The festive season is set to become a thrilling musical experience as one of the world's most-loved tribute productions pays homage to the legendary pop icon, Michael Jackson, in HIStory: King of Pop, in Johannesburg next month.

The world-famous King of Pop tribute concert is a two-hour musical spectacular, which takes audiences on a nostalgic journey back to MJ's early days as a member of the Jackson 5, his ground-breaking theatrics in the 80s and his continued reign as the King of Pop into the 21st century.

Having rung in 2019 with a successful performance run in Cape Town earlier in January, it's now the turn for Johannesburg fans experience the music, costumes and amazing production celebrating the iconic Michael Jackson, at Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace from 6-22 December 2019.

Long-time fans of MJ, are in for a treat when they come to experience the HIStory: King of Pop show as they get the full concert experience with accomplished Kimberley-born and Johannesburg-based singer and impersonator Dantanio - electrifying in his role as Jackson - plus a live band, choreographed dancers, authentic costumes, state-of-the-art sound and theatrical lighting, vision and effects.

The phenomenal lighting and effects team makes use of 160+ moving lights and over 2,000 lighting cues to create a production that truly evokes the creative spirit of The King of Pop, live on stage.

In 2014, Dantanio was scouted by the show's director, Johnny Van Grinsven, to take on this challenging role, in what's been billed as "a mind-blowing stage production".

"Michael Jackson inspired me to sing and dance. I have been preparing for this role my entire life and I get to live out my dream of paying tribute to my idol on stage around the world," admits Dantanio.



Expect to hear all the major hits being belted out on stage, such as: Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Beat It, ABC, Don`t Stop Til You Get Enough, Human Nature, PYT, They Don`t Really Care About Us.

So what can Jozi fans expect to experience this festive season?

"I am so excited to be back in Johannesburg, where I get to share my love for MJ with other die-hard fans of the pop icon. It's such an honour and a privilege to perform as Michael across the globe and what a treat it is for me to close out 2019 in style - celebrating the life of the King of Pop right here on home soil."

Visit www.mjhistoryshow.com for ticketing and further information. Tickets for this spectacular show can also be purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, and range between R144 and R490 each.





