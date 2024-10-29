RED RIDING HOOD Announced At The Masque

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Round off the year with whacky fairytale fun at The Masque's Red Riding Hood.

Carrying on the tradition of whacky fairytale fun for the summer holidays, The Masque will present Red Riding Hood - fun for all the family this festive season.

The Masque's annual holiday show always features a quirky take on a popular story, bucket loads of laughter and a fabulous music line-up that's guaranteed to get you grooving!

This year, The Masque is turning the beloved story of Red Riding Hood on its head! Would the wolf really eat grandma? Are the villagers as shiny and happy as you think they are? And can the two ever become friends?

The lineup of music includes hits such as Michael Jackson's Thriller, Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas, Taylor Swift's Bad Blood and Pat Benetar's Hit Me With Your Best Shot.

Created by The Masque's stellar team, Red Riding Hood is written and directed by Faeron Wheeler - who brought you Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty. Assisting her is Savannah Steyn in the AD's chair. Savannah started as a production secretary intern at The Masque and, in a short timeframe, moved on to be a production manager intern, then production manager, and now assistant director.

Musical direction is by Claire Thomson and Linley Meavers, with choreography by Shaun Klaasen. Both Claire and Shaun are seasoned volunteers at The Masque - you might recognise them as cast members from Sleeping Beauty.

The cast includes: Qondèa Avril Mkansi as Red; Tithonia Roux as Lykana; Nawaal Adams as Grandma; Ethan Wilton as the Mayor; Matthew Jose Serrao dos Santos as the Wolf King and Andrew Munnik as Jeremiah.

“Get ready for some foot-stomping fun as we explore the themes of friendship and understanding other points of view as we swing full-tilt into holiday mode!” says Director Faeron Wheeler. “Red Riding Hood is sure to make you and the whole family laugh, sing along and want to get up and dance!”

Performance dates are:

13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21 December at 19h30

8, 9, 10 and 11 January 2025 at 19h30

Matinees

14, 15, 21 and 22 December at 14h30

11 and 12 January 2025 at 19h30

Kiddies will be invited on stage after the matinee performances to meet their favourite characters from the show in our fairy parades.

Tickets cost from R112

Grab the fab family discount tickets - 4 for R450

The Box Office at The Masque is now open three days a week!

Visit them on Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays between 9am and 2pm.

The Masque is situated at 37 Main Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa.

Parking is available at the venue. Wheelchair Access and Facilities available.

The Masque has a back-up generator so the show will go on, even when there is load shedding!

*Join The Masque community! Become a member and have your say in the theatre. You can also sign up as a volunteer to participate on stage or behind the scenes, from stage management to archiving the wardrobe department!

Sign up here https://www.themasque.co.za/volunteer

Comments