Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pieter Toerien Presents Paul Slabolepszy's FORDSBURG'S FINEST, Starring Paul and Chi Mhende

Performances run 16 September – 9 October.

South Africa News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

Pieter Toerien Presents Paul Slabolepszy's FORDSBURG'S FINEST, Starring Paul and Chi Mhende

Pieter Toerien presents PAUL SLABOLEPSZY'S FORDSBURG'S FINEST starring Paul Slabolepszy (Running Riot, The Return of Elvis Du Pisanie, Saturday Night at the Palace, Suddenly The Storm, Heel Against the Head, Pale Natives) & Chi Mhende (Generations, Love The One You Love, Chasing Chairs).

South Africa - the early summer of 1996. Two very different worlds collide in the most unexpected of places - Fordsburg - Johannesburg. This powerful play will strike a chord with everyone surviving from day to day in the promise of what might have been and what has come to pass.

It is 1996 and Thandeka (Chi Mhende) - a Manhattan, New York, librarian - decides it is time to return to her South African roots. All she has to accompany her on the journey are stories, images, half formed pictures in her head of her homeland and her people, described to her in loving detail long ago by her now deceased mother and father.

The single, most highly anticipated event of Thandeka's homecoming pilgrimage is a visit to the house in which she was born. Arriving at 74 Pioneer Street in Fordsburg (an old suburb of Johannesburg) clutching an out of date, faded street map, she is saddened to find the homestead no longer there. In its place, is a run-down Used Car lot, owned by "Foxy Freddie" Volschenk (Paul Slabolepszy)- a convivial middle-aged white South African, ex police reservist and lover of second hand automobiles. As a fascinating evening unfolds, fluctuating alternately between wild humour and infinite sadness, dark pain and scorching shafts of madness, Thandi is given more than just a taste of what life must have been like for her beleaguered family in those not-so distant, never-to-be-forgotten days.

This unlikely encounter between these two brittle, delicate-but-damaged souls takes us to unexplored regions of the battered, still smarting South African psyche. Fordburg's Finest is a story of Homecoming, of Healing. Ultimately, it is a story of Hope.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Teni, Ruger, and More to Headline Just Energy Transition Concert in Cape TownTeni, Ruger, and More to Headline Just Energy Transition Concert in Cape Town
September 11, 2022

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has announced the artist lineup for its Just Energy Transition Concert – set to take place this year on 17 October at the Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town. The concert will officially be headlined by Teni; Ruger; Focalistic; Chike; DJ Dollar; Kings of the Weekend; Sphectacula; and DJ Waves, representing one of Cape Town’s most exciting Afrobeats and Amapiano festivals this year.
Sylvaine Strike Directs 60th Anniversary Production Of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Starring Alan Committie at MontecasinoSylvaine Strike Directs 60th Anniversary Production Of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Starring Alan Committie at Montecasino
September 6, 2022

Gloucester Productions has announced a 2022 production of a theatrical classic at Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town and Pieter Toerien's Montecasino theatre in Johannesburg.
Janice Honeyman's ADVENTURES IN PANTOLAND Arrives in NovemberJanice Honeyman's ADVENTURES IN PANTOLAND Arrives in November
September 6, 2022

In 1992, the then Johannesburg Civic Theatre presented writer/director Janice Honeyman's pantomime 'Sinbad's African Adventures' as its end-of-year festive season attraction. Now, thirty years later - and as the 27th annual Janice Honeyman pantomime on the Nelson Mandela Theatre stage of Joburg Theatre - the Panto of All Pantos, 'Adventures in Pantoland', marks the finale of Joburg Theatre's 60th Anniversary celebrations.
'Jabulani-A Homegrown Tribute' Comes to The Drama Factory This Month'Jabulani-A Homegrown Tribute' Comes to The Drama Factory This Month
September 1, 2022

At last, a show that pays tribute to all your favourite South African Artists. Jabulani  a Homegrown Tribute is performed by some of Cape Town's top musicians guaranteed to get any audience on their feet.   This show is truly an aural and visual treat!
WE WILL ROCK YOU Announces All-South African CastWE WILL ROCK YOU Announces All-South African Cast
August 31, 2022

After unavoidable postponements owing to COVID-19 regulations, the brand-new production and major world tour of Queen and Ben Elton's multi award-winning rock musical We Will Rock You featuring an all-South African cast, crew and band begins in Manila, The Philippines in October 2022. 