Pieter-Dirk Uys Returns to Theatre On The Bay This October

Pieter Toerien's Theatre On The Bay has announced that S.A living legend, Pieter-Dirk Uys will be returning to our stage with his latest live laughter comedy variant, LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN.

Enlisting the help of some of his (and our) favourite personalities, Uys saves some stage space for Evita Bezuidenhout, Nowell Fine, Willie Wikkelspies, Boris Johnson and many many more!

Uys walks us through the current headlines, and has a range of his own unique headlines to offer:

Nowell Fine celebrates with two small pricks.

Another Zuma eyes your dop and zol!

Boris Johnson makes the rules, and breaks them.

Willie Wikkelspies under lockdown in Stratford.

Evita Bezuidenhout pre-covid, and post level 3.

Masks mandatory, and vaccination advised.

Pieter-Dirk Uys is ready to offer his unique comedy satire to help make some sense of our current state of disaster/madness.

Tickets are available at R200 each (sold in pairs only). Bookings open on Monday 4 October, 2021.

All bookings through Computicket.com

Booking link: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/pieter_dirk_uys_lockup_lockdown/7174185

The Theatre On The Bay box-office will be open from 11 October 2021 (10am - 5pm).

Bookings can also be made through the Computicket call-centre (0861) 915 8000 / (011) 340 8000.

All Covid-19 safety protocols will be in place at the venue. No interval.

*Photography by Hentie Van Der Merwe.