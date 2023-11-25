Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

PUMPKIN FINDS HER KINDNESS to Play Artscape Arena Theatre Next Month

Performances take place from 15 to 23 December 2023.

By: Nov. 25, 2023

Get ready for a heartwarming and enchanting experience as the much-loved children's book series comes to life on stage with Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness - The Play. Directed by Nico Scheepers, this charming forty minute production, first performed in Pretoria earlier this year to acclaim, takes young audiences on a journey of self-discovery, friendship and the transformative power of kindness. With laughter, puppetry, and memorable songs, this mini-musical is set to captivate families all around South Africa, one song at a time!

Starring Bianca Flanders (Troukoors, District 6 The Musical) Miché van Wyk (Is Alles Oraait in die Huis van die Here, Brandmerk) and Dean Balie (Kat and the Kings, Nêrens Noordkaap, Blood Brothers) captivates audiences with it's exceptional performances and musical prowess. Flanders and Balie, who also composed the original music, together with Van Wyk bring these beloved characters to life, ensuring an unforgettable experience for children and adults alike.

Based on the beloved children's book series, Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness - The Play tells the tale of little Pumpkin as she grapples with jealousy and envy after losing a competition. Determined to conquer her 'confused and green-eyed monster' as she calls it, Pumpkin sets off on an exhilarating adventure guided by her wise Ouma and her faithful feline friend, Toots the Cat.

The stage comes alive with vibrant characters and an imaginative set, transporting audiences into Pumpkin's world of self-discovery. Through laughter, heartwarming moments, and a touch of magic, Pumpkin soon realises that her kindness lies within her and possesses the extraordinary ability to transform her surroundings.

The audience will be spellbound as they follow Pumpkin's journey and discover the profound message at the heart of the production - that kindness can change the world. Expect an enchanting theatrical event that will leave hearts full and smiles shining.
Performances take place from 15 to 23 December 2023. Performances take at 10h30 and 12h15 with tickets costing R120 through Webtickets.


