PORSELYNKAS Documentary Will Screen at The Drama Factory

The acclaimed underground documentary about the first Afrikaans performance art group that came about in the late 90's.The documentary was sold out at the encounters festival and toured the country going to Oppikoppie, the Winelands festival and Grahamstown Festival. You now have a rare chance to see for yourself why Stellenbosch was up in arms about this group of controversial artists.

Followed by a discussion with the director Matthew Kalil who's work has been screened and broadcast in Canada, Denmark, Morocco, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Kenya, South Africa, Thailand, the United States and the United Kingdom.His book,Three Wells of Screen Writing, has recently been published in the USA and is describes as a "breakthrough in the writing craft."

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/SJAK102019.





