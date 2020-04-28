POPArt Theatre presents Zoom-Prov: Live Improv in a time of Covid.

Players include James Cairns, Toni Morkel, Rachael Neary, Jess Taylor, Martin Grendele and Avril Cummins with Hayleigh Evans and Eduardo Cachucho as hosts (and technical directors).

Book (for free) below and you will receive the link and password for the Zoom meeting.

The show will also be broadcast live on the POPArt Facebook page and on the POPArt website.

Donations are welcome before, after and during the show. Donate here: https://popartcentre.co.za/donate/ or snap the Snapscan Image on screen during the show.

PLEASE NOTE : You do not need to book for the amount of people viewing, but rather for the amount of devices you will be viewing on (1 Booking = 1 device)

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za. For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559.





