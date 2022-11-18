Skip to main content Skip to footer site map



The event is set for Saturday, 3 December at 2pm. 

Nov. 18, 2022  
POPArt Theatre Presents POP Picnic In The Park - A FUNdraiser

As part of the #IyabuyaiPOPArt campaign - that is, POP Theatre's campaign to bring POPArt back as a full time theatre space - they are doing a series of FUNdraisers to get the community back together IRL for a bit of fun and face time! These will be opportunities for us to re-engage and for the POPArt team to let you know about all our plans for the future.

This one is simple - it's a picnic in the park: a bit of food, a bit of entertainment and hopefully lots of conversations (and maybe a bit of a surprise too!). Most importantly, there will be community.

WHERE AND WHEN : Saturday, 3 December at 2pm. Emmarentia Botanical Gardens.

There are a few ways to be part of it:

1. Just come, and bring your own picnic basket.... maybe you would like to trade with a bit of entertainment on the day!
2. LET US FEED YOU : Buy a picnic basket from us and join the company there. Picnic baskets are R 150 per person and will have a range of treats. Book on this tab!
3. BYO BASKET : Come with your own basket and donate whatever you would like to / are able to via the website HERE
4. If you can't make it and you would still like to donate, we'll appreciate that too! Donate HERE.

* If all of this is too confusing, simply email popartjhb@gmail.com with your questions!

NB: there will be no alcohol served at this event, and all food must be prepared (no braai etc).




