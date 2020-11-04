POPArt Theatre Presents J.BOBS LIVE - Levels of Lockdown

Join in Sunday, November 8.

Lovers of game shows, quiz shows, talk shows and current affairs- this one is for you! It's the freshest, coolest live uniquely Mzansi game show double bill and we bringing it to you on the internet as levels of lockdown continue...

Let the games begin!

Hosted by Standard Bank Young Artist for theatre 2020, Jefferson Tshabalala

The Game Show Double Bill features two different styles of game show formats pitched at a same same but different audiences, separated by a short interval. Created and hosted by venerated writer, director and performer, J.Bobs Tshabalala the two game shows presented are "OFF THE RECORD" and "Location | Lekeyshini | Lokasie". Together they have audiences banging down the door to attend, participate and let their inner competitor revel in a mash up of theatre, improv, sketch and game show all very cleverly compiled by the show's writers to offer insight into uniquely South African realities.

Details:

Tickets are R 70 (NB : One booking = 1 device).

The POPArt Online Platform is supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture South Africa,

Schedule

Sun 8th Nov 4pmR70.00

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za

For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559

POPArt Centre

Facebook: facebook.com/popArtJHB Twitter: @POPArtJHB

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You