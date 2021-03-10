POPArt Presents A SOUTH AFRICAN SKETCH SHOW

An all new full on very funny sketch show brought to you by some amazing comedy talents in the POPArt family. Each episode presents a mix of sketches presented live, together with filmed sketches in succession. SASS by name, SASS by nature- the sketches takes on the lunacy, the frustrations, the daily oddities and the downright hilarity of the society and times we are living in - and hold a funny mirror back at them in an effort to help us all cope!

Our very first episode will take place online on 24 March 2020 at 8pm!

Performed live and broadcast immediately to our digital audience from all the performer's individual homes, this will be a first-of-its-kind POPArt live show, and one hell of a digital experiment.This is your chance to say you were there when it all started!

Get your tickets now now for R 50 to watch the show live or later via the POPArt digital channels.

Writer / Performers :

Lisa Derryn Overy, Phillip Dikotla, Chris Djuma, Hayleigh Evans, Martin Grendele, Hira Lodhi, Toni Morkel, Ncumisa Ndimeni, Racheal Neary, Jessica Taylor and Clara Vaughan

With direction from Hayleigh Evans, Clara Vaughan, Jess Taylor, Toni Morkel and Chloe Coetzee

Graphics by Love Jozi and Emil Lars

Designers : Shruthi Nair, Zanele Mthombeni and Hira Lodhi

Produced by POPArt Productions

*** Supported with project funding from the National Arts Council of South Africa.

***Special thanks to the Market Theatre Laboratory

Schedule



Wed 24th Mar 8pm R50.00

