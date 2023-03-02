NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani Comes to Sandton's Theatre on the Square

Sello Maake KaNcube and Daphne Kuhn proudly present the iconic play NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani at Sandton's Theatre on the Square from the 29th March - 16th April.



Directed by the talented Charmaine Weir-Smith, the production features an exceptional cast, including Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Mbali Nhlapo, and Ziaphora Dakile.



Since its debut in 2002, NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH has garnered critical acclaim and is recognized as a contemporary South African classic and setwork. The play delves deep into the complex relationships within families and investigates the experiences of those who lived in exile during the apartheid era.



Set against the backdrop of South Africa's struggle against apartheid, NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH offers a powerful examination of the tension between those who sacrificed their lives to fight for freedom and those who later returned to their homeland as heroes.



With its riveting storyline and exceptional cast, NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH promises to be a moving theatrical experience for audiences of all backgrounds. We are honoured to bring this South African classic to the stage and invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable performance.



Tickets can be purchased at Computicket (computiocket.co, or te.l 011 340 8000 or directly with the theatre's box office, tel. 011 883 8606

For more information and school group booking discounts, please contact Daphne Kuhn on 011 883 3774969 or visit www.theatreonthesquare.co.za