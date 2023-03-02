Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani Comes to Sandton's Theatre on the Square

Performances run from the 29th March â€“ 16th April.

Mar. 02, 2023 Â 
NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani Comes to Sandton's Theatre on the Square

Sello Maake KaNcube and Daphne Kuhn proudly present the iconic play NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani at Sandton's Theatre on the Square from the 29th March - 16th April.


Directed by the talented Charmaine Weir-Smith, the production features an exceptional cast, including Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Mbali Nhlapo, and Ziaphora Dakile.

Since its debut in 2002, NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH has garnered critical acclaim and is recognized as a contemporary South African classic and setwork. The play delves deep into the complex relationships within families and investigates the experiences of those who lived in exile during the apartheid era.

Set against the backdrop of South Africa's struggle against apartheid, NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH offers a powerful examination of the tension between those who sacrificed their lives to fight for freedom and those who later returned to their homeland as heroes.

With its riveting storyline and exceptional cast, NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH promises to be a moving theatrical experience for audiences of all backgrounds. We are honoured to bring this South African classic to the stage and invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable performance.

Tickets can be purchased at Computicket (computiocket.co, or te.l 011 340 8000 or directly with the theatre's box office, tel. 011 883 8606
For more information and school group booking discounts, please contact Daphne Kuhn on 011 883 3774969 or visit www.theatreonthesquare.co.za




Review: Sandra Prinsloo is masterful in MASTER CLASS at Theatre On The Bay Photo
Review: Sandra Prinsloo is masterful in MASTER CLASS at Theatre On The Bay
I should probably start this review by stating that I am a huge fan of Sandra Prinsloo and the play MASTER CLASS. When I heard the two would be coming together this year â€“ I was incredibly excited. Iâ€™m even more excited to tell you that this production is one for the history books. Prinsloo is simply masterful in her performance as Maria Callas.
Olivier Award Nominated CRUISE Heads To Cape Town Photo
Olivier Award Nominated CRUISE Heads To Cape Town
As part of the first international staging outside of the United Kingdom, the Olivier Award nominated play, Cruise, written and originally performed by Jack Holden, heads to Cape Town, South Africa to The Homecoming Centre (formerly The Fugard Theatre) from 12th - 30th April 2023.
Review: BREAKING THE CLOSET: PRIDE EDITION 2.0 VARIETY SPECIAL at Waves Theatre CafÃ© Photo
Review: BREAKING THE CLOSET: PRIDE EDITION 2.0 VARIETY SPECIAL at Waves Theatre CafÃ© Provides a Safe Space for the LGBTQIA+ Community
BREAKING THE CLOSET, conceptualised by Nicola Hetz and Eugene Mathews, is back! This offering, now in the form of a variety show, provides members of the Cape Town LGBTQIA+ community the opportunity to share their coming out stories in a safe space, through the art of performance.
SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? Heads To KKNK in April Photo
SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? Heads To KKNK in April
This hilarious and critically acclaimed one-woman show â€“ written and performed by Sue Diepeveen â€“ is heading to the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

More Hot Stories For You


Nominations Announced For the Fleur Du Cap Theatre AwardsNominations Announced For the Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards
March 2, 2023

The Distell Group and Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards panel have announced the anticipated list of nominees in contention for the prestigious awards which reward outstanding work in the theatre industry annually.Â 
NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani Comes to Sandton's Theatre on the SquareNOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani Comes to Sandton's Theatre on the Square
March 2, 2023

Sello Maake KaNcube and Daphne Kuhn proudly present the iconic play NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani at Sandtonâ€™s Theatre on the Square from the 29th March â€“ 16th April.
DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN Comes to Theatre on the SquareDEFENDING THE CAVEMAN Comes to Theatre on the Square
March 2, 2023

DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN is a one-man show that explores the differences between men and women and has become a worldwide phenomenon since its inception in 1991. The show was created by American comedian ROB BECKER, who drew inspiration from his own experiences and observations of male-female relationships.
Olivier Award Nominated CRUISE Heads To Cape TownOlivier Award Nominated CRUISE Heads To Cape Town
February 28, 2023

As part of the first international staging outside of the United Kingdom, the Olivier Award nominated play, Cruise, written and originally performed by Jack Holden, heads to Cape Town, South Africa to The Homecoming Centre (formerly The Fugard Theatre) from 12th - 30th April 2023.
SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? Heads To KKNK in AprilSO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? Heads To KKNK in April
February 28, 2023

This hilarious and critically acclaimed one-woman show â€“ written and performed by Sue Diepeveen â€“ is heading to the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.
share