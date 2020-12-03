Meyer and De Villiers' KAROO SUITES At Cape Town Drive-in Theatre Postponed Until Early 2021

Deon Meyer and Coenie de Villiers' popular Karoo Suite shows, scheduled at the Atlantic Studios drive-in theatre for 10, 12 and 13 December 2020, will be moved out to early 2021. The decision to postpone was taken within the context of the sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape.

De Villiers says, "The severity of the pandemic's impact cannot be emphasised enough. It is our civil duty to do everything in our power to curb the pandemic. New performance dates will be announced in the media as soon as possible."

According to Prof. Brian Figaji, chair of the Suidoosterfees board, all good things are worth waiting for. "Given the current situation in the Western Cape and the reinstatement of a curfew, we have no choice but to postpone the productions. The Suidoosterfees and its partners - the Jakes Gerwel Foundation, KKNK, CTMA and Atlantic Studios - remain as committed as ever to the project. We would like to emphasise that the performances are postponed, not cancelled."

People who have purchased tickets for the shows, can contact Computicket directly for refunds, or they can email the Suidoosterfees at Francois.Abrahams@media24.com to have tickets reallocated for 2021. Current ticketholders will be notified of new dates as soon as they become available. New dates will also be announced in the media and on social media platforms of the shows' project partners.

Cape Town's executive mayor, Dan Plato, reassures residents and visitors that shows will continue once the pandemic has been contained. "We are aware of the enormous pressures on the arts industry, and we remain committed with the Suidoosterfees to continue delivering ground-breaking work."

Deon Meyer and Coenie de Villiers have long been devoted to the development of young people with talent. Proceeds from ticket sales will be invested in the expansion of the Suidoosterfees and the Jakes Gerwel Foundation's songwriting mentorship programme, with future workshops extended to the Karoo and Cape Town. Participants of the development programme will have the opportunity to perform at the Suidoosterfees and KKNK.

For more information, contact Themba Mzondi at the 078 113 5216/ themba@sceproductions.co.za

