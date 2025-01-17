Mark Banks Brings One-Man Show to Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare to cash in on a night of unfiltered hilarity as South Africa’s favourite comedian, Mark Banks, takes centre stage in his latest one-man-offering, Laughing All The Way To The Banks on 28th February at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace in Johannesburg!

Known for his razor-sharp wit and his unrivalled ability to find comedy in chaos that have had audiences rollicking for many years, Mark is here to show us that the best returns come from laughing at life’s absurdities. From the state of the nation to the state of your wallet, nothing escapes his comedic audit. With Mark at the helm, you're guaranteed a non-stop laugh-a-thon through the quirks, conundrums, and calamities of life in South Africa—all with interest included!

Audiences can expect him at his absolute best as he hilariously unpacks the chaos of The Banks, doctors, security, travel, cost of living, parenting, the stock exchange, crime, current news, medical aids, illness, pets, estate agents, the weather, World War III, endangered species, speeding, restaurants, family ancestry, global warming and almond milk…also included will be hands-on demonstrations of caring for Hadedas, new approaches to ATM muggers, how to use your Smart Shopper points in hospital and stock theft for beginners.

Comments