MONIKA, IT'S ME to be Presented at The Drama Factory This Summer

Meet Maryna. An adept facebook marketplace saleswoman, award-winning dog trainer and now also the unlikely carer of Monika, who is on the verge of swapping the temporal with the eternal. Monika a stately, suburban housewife was left behind by her family (who are now expats in New Zealand), and it is just a little too far for them to return to pack up the house. This one-woman show provides a comedic look at the realities of growing old, being alone and the "Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning".

Nominated for Best Comedy Performance at KKNK 2024

"Klara van Wyk can turn tears of laughter on a tickey with an emotional register that stretches from the Spice Girls to Stravinsky via Stanislavsky"

Note from Sue: An absolute highlight of The National Arts Festival 2024 for me!!!!

With Dr Klara Van Wyk / Directed by Jenine Collocott

Bios:

Jenine Collocott Theatre director, writer and director, Jenine has worked in the theatre industry for 17 years as a writer, director, designer and producer. Most of her experience is with ‘All Ages' work; theatre that is accessible to a wide audience. Her work has played in mainstream theatres in Johannesburg and Cape Town. She is a regular at a number of festivals across South Africa, and her work has played at festivals in Edinburgh, Perth, Brighton, California (various cities) and Munich. Her track record for quality ‘All Ages' theatre includes The Snow Goose, The Old Man and the Sea (winner Fleur du Cap Best Puppetry Design), Making Mandela (Naledi winner for Best Youth Production), Silkworm (Ovation award winner) and a flagship KKNK Production, Babbelagtig, which won a number of awards. Most recently she worked with a theatre company based in Germany on a new show titled My Family and Other Strangers.

Dr Klara van Wyk is a current postdoctoral fellow at the University of Cape Town currently working in applied theatre. She is a researcher and performer specialising in contemporary clowning and has trained with Philippe Gaulier, Mick Barnfather and Giovanni Fusetti . Klara is best known for her one person show, You Suck and Other Inescapable Truths that was performed over a hundred times across the country at schools and festivals and nominated for a Fleur du Cap, Kanna award and Standard Bank Ovation award. She also performed in the award winning Babbelagtig, Tweespalt and La Chair de Ma Chair that showcased on the main at the National Arts Festival as well as playing chalk girl in The Epicene Butcher and Other Stories for Consenting Adults.

Theatre Arts and The Drama Factory have teamed up to bring you Our Pick Of The Fringe.

Schedule

Date and TimeStandard Concession Tue 23rd Jul 7:30pm R170.00 R160.00

Wed 24th Jul 4pm R170.00 R160.00

Wed 24th Jul 7:30pm R170.00

R160.00

Thu 25th Jul 7:30pm R170.00

R160.00

Photo Credits: Sino Guwa

