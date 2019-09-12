MAN BAND Comes to The Drama Factory

Kalk Bay Theatre's smashing Man Band! Inspired by the rock and boy bands of the past. Your favourite men will be banging out the best beats, ballads and barbershops breakouts along with their signature comedy snippets. You can expect to see their rendition of Boys II Men, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Jackson Five, Crosby Stills & Nash, Queen, Foo Fighters, Outkast, Back Street Boys, Aerosmith, The Turtles, Kings of Leon and more.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/fol19





