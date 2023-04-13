LIVE AND LET LAUGH: NO TIME TO CRY Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

Alan Committie celebrates his 25th smash hit solo stand up show by being inspired by the 25 James Bond movies from the last 60 years. Madcap antics, hi energy and witty wordplay are the order of the day. Also, an appearance by part time security guard Johan van der Walt!

One of SA's leading award winning comedians, Alan is the Hall of Fame Recipient for the 2023 Savannah Comics Choice Awards. Under careful direction from long time collaborator Chris Weare.

Performances are Fri 28th Apr 7:30pm and Sat 29th Apr 7:30pm.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here