LIVE AND LET LAUGH: NO TIME TO CRY Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

Performances are Fri 28th Apr 7:30pm and Sat 29th Apr 7:30pm.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Alan Committie celebrates his 25th smash hit solo stand up show by being inspired by the 25 James Bond movies from the last 60 years. Madcap antics, hi energy and witty wordplay are the order of the day. Also, an appearance by part time security guard Johan van der Walt!

One of SA's leading award winning comedians, Alan is the Hall of Fame Recipient for the 2023 Savannah Comics Choice Awards. Under careful direction from long time collaborator Chris Weare.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here





Review: IKRELE LE CHIZA…THE SERMON at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Transcendental Experience
IKRELE LE CHIZA…THE SERMON, presented by the Baxter in collaboration with the Magnet Theatre, is a difficult to put into words – largely because of how experiential it is. Choreography and movement-heavy, this play is aptly described as ‘dream theatre’ by Director, Mandla Mbothwe.
Review: BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is A Rocking Spectacle at The Artscape
He may have lived way before my time, but Buddy Holly’s music is some of my favourite and it’s an absolute treat to see it performed live by the talented cast of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY. This musical is a toe-tapping spectacle of lights, dancing and great music.
JAKOB Comes to The Drama Factory This Month
Jakob is a one man show based on a short story written and directed by Michael Taylor- Broderick, adapted for the stage by award winning actress and director, Clare Mortimer and performed by Durban's Bryan Hiles.
Pieter-Dirk Uys Returns With His Acclaimed One-man Memoir THE ECHO OF A NOISE
Pieter-Dirk Uys will make his first trip to Johannesburg since before the lockdown.

April 13, 2023

Alan Committie celebrates his 25th smash hit solo stand up show by being inspired by the 25 James Bond movies from the last 60 years. Madcap antics, hi energy and witty wordplay are the order of the day.  Also, an appearance by part time security guard Johan van der Walt! 
April 5, 2023

Jakob is a one man show based on a short story written and directed by Michael Taylor- Broderick, adapted for the stage by award winning actress and director, Clare Mortimer and performed by Durban's Bryan Hiles.
April 4, 2023

Pieter-Dirk Uys will make his first trip to Johannesburg since before the lockdown.
April 4, 2023

Are you tired of being deceived and not knowing it? Do you want to take control of your conversations and improve your communication skills? Then you cannot afford to miss the workshop on the science of lie detection.
March 28, 2023

This piece stars Fiona Ramsay & Tony Bentel, who have worked together on several projects over many years and is a celebration of some of the work that they have enjoyed most and want to share with new and old audiences alike.
