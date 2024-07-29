LAMTA to Present A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Theatre On The Bay in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the sell-out success of Hollywood, LAMTA (Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy) will present A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams' electrifying drama directed by the renowned Professor Chris Weare and starring guest artist Emily Child as Blanche DuBois. The production opens at Theatre on the Bay on 14 August 2024 for a ten-day season.

Designer Niall Griffin's costumes are a gorgeous reflection of the era and for Blanche in particular, he drew inspiration from vintage Dior while his sets reflect the rich architectural textures and finishes of New Orleans' French Quarter of the 40's. The Pulitzer Prize-winning A Streetcar Named Desire, set in New Orleans in the 1940's, has been hailed as one of the best dramatic plays of the last century. In the lead role, Emily Child whose impressive career spans both stage and screen (Dinner with the 42's, The Pervert Laura, Champ, Warrior, The Maze) will be joined by a talented line up of LAMTA students. Playing opposite Child is Sarah Wolhuter as Stella, Dylan Janse van Rensburg (Spring Awakening, Hollywood, Vintage Jukebox) as Stanley, Jayden Dickson (Spring Awakening, Hollywood) as Mitch, Noa Duckitt (Spring Awakening, Hollywood) as Eunice and Ben Stannard (Spring Awakening) as Steve.

A Streetcar Named Desire tells the story of Blanche, a fading Southern belle who, after losing the family home moves to the French Quarter in New Orleans to live with her sister Stella. In her thirties and now penniless, she is jittery, judgemental and duplicitous. She criticises Stella's shabby flat and finds her husband Stanley to be uncouth. He in turn is suspicious of Blanche and overtly resents her presence and condescending manner. The play is a fine showcase of Tennessee Williams' mastery in the way it explores human emotions, complex characters and social consciousness.

A Streetcar Named Desire runs from 14 to 24 August 2024 from Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30pm with matinees on Saturdays at 2:30pm. Tickets cost from R180 to R220 through Webtickets and the Theatre on the Bay's box office at 021 438 3300.



LAMTA was founded by Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander in 2019. The academy is committed to mentoring and preparing the wonderful talent in our country for a life in the industry. Graduates are equipped with a wide range of skills, ensuring their employability and versatility in various industry roles. They receive exposure to technical, creative, and administrative aspects of the industry, making them valuable assets for any producer, company or organisation. LAMTA is dedicated to Pieter Toerien who generously gave Anton and Duane the opportunity to take SA's musical theatre industry to the next level through the establishment of the academy located at Theatre on the Bay.

