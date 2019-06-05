KAFKA'S APE Comes to Alexander Upstairs

Kafka's Ape is a solo performance adaptation of Franz Kafka's 'A Report To An Academy' about a primate's struggle to overcome the confines of captivity. The play engages in an allegorical observation of the South African society through the eyes of other; the ape Red Peter. In 2015 it won a Silver Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival. In 2018 it will tour North America by invitation and return to Africa to perform in Mozambique.

Kafka's Ape presents a conflicting point of view in which traditional boundaries, categories, and norms are questioned; in which beauty, harmony, and symmetry are usurped by cruelty, dissonance, and abnormality. It opens up the reality that there exists something outside of and in addition to our "normal," "typical," "wholesome" world, and that is "other".

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/kafkasape2018.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You