Joburg Ballet to Present RAW 3

Launched in 2020, JOBURG BALLET RAW is, in the words of artistic director Iain MacDonald, "an initiative to give choreographers a platform to create new works in a setting where the audience has the opportunity to interact with the process. Choreography is a creative endeavour that cannot be done in isolation. The choreographer's instrument is the dancer's body and placing the dancers in the creative hands of aspiring choreographers is the idea behind this project. This year's programme is particularly rewarding for us in that three of the four choreographers will be creating their second works for RAW, indicating not only personal continuity but also allowing them to bring to the process what they learned the first time round."

For JOBURG BALLET RAW 3, four new ballets created by three dancers and one member of the company's artistic team, will feature the work of dancers Donavin Cicatello, Bruno Miranda and Mbongeni Moyake as well as Junior Rehearsal Coach, Thabang Mabaso. Of the four, only Bruno Miranda is making his RAW debut.

Joburg Ballet has invited established South African choreographers Kelsey Middleton, Ignatius van Heerden and Roseline Wilkens to engage with the audience and the four choreographers to explore the creative process. To enhance the value of this experience for both choreographers and audiences, the performances will be followed by interactions between the creators and audiences in the form of question-and-answer sessions.

Dates/Times: Saturday 11 June at 15:00; Sunday 12 June at 11:00 and 14:00

Venue: Joburg Ballet Studios, Joburg Theatre, 26 Hoofd Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Parking: National School of the Arts, 17 Hoofd Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Tickets: R150

Booking remotely: Futhi Zwane on 011-877 6898 or futhi@joburgballet.com; payment by EFT

Booking in person: At the door, depending on availability; payment in cash and if possible, please have the exact amount