JIVE CULTURE SHOCK Returns For a Fifth Season This September

Celebrated Capetonian cultural musical production, JIVE CULTURE SHOCK, will return this September for yet another electrifying experience - celebrating the talents of Cape minstrels and Malay choirs at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.

The much-anticipated Mother City cultural event, which celebrates its fifth season this year, is presented by Oddball Concepts in association with Jive Cooldrinks.

This ground-breaking cultural competition returns this Heritage Month after its incredible journey from an online event during the COVID-19 lockdown to a magnificent cultural theatre production. And now, in 2024, it's returning as the first live competition with a thrilling partnership with the Eaon group and their talented performance art students.

This year, Athlone on the Cape Flats will experience the raw energy and creativity of young artists expressing themselves freely. It's a unique platform that bridges the gap between commercial and community-based ideals, uncovering untapped talent within the community. The event promises not only jaw-dropping performances for the audiences, but also valuable life lessons and potential opportunities for involvement in other arts and culture projects for the participants. This is more than just a show; it's a crucial step in creating a more compassionate world through exposure to arts and culture.

Producer, Faghri Abrahams, passionately invites you to be a part of this extraordinary experience: "In a world filled with chaos, we all deserve a break from reality. By booking your tickets for Jive Culture Shock, you're not only giving yourself that break, but also supporting our young talents as they showcase their incredible performances. Let's show our love for our youth and culture as proud Capetonians. Let's make this year's event the biggest and most unforgettable one yet!"

Mark your calendars for the opening night on Friday, September 20th, at 8pm. The excitement will continue for five exhilarating days until September 28th, as audiences are expected to be wowed.

"We are excited to take the competition element to a new level this year and audiences are in for a treat with all the teams competing for top honours. Capetonians should expect to be wowed with the talent that will be showcased on stage," says Abrahams.

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as four teams go head-to-head in the ultimate Jive Culture Shock Champions competition! Over two thrilling nights, these teams will light up the stage with five mesmerizing performances each. From junior and senior solos to side-splitting English and Afrikaans comics, and soul-stirring Nederlands lied, the talent is off the charts!

With judges like Armien Vardien, Felecia Lesch, Sam Crouch, and the sensational Jitsvinger, this competition is set to reach dizzying heights. Plus, hosts Tashreeq 'TDV' Devilliers and Shadley Schroeder will keep the energy pumping as this year's hosts.

The bonus treat on Heritage Day - a brass band battle like no other! This special addition to the production will allow these talented musicians to take to the stage and showcase their musical skills. Some of them are not normally allowed to perform in the best band category at the stadium, as those musicians are usually hired to compete.

Four incredible brass bands will go head-to-head, performing everything from jazz to pop to folk tunes. And the best part? You get to witness this musical extravaganza live! To top it all off, the festivities kick off at 11am on Heritage Day, with vendors serving up delicious treats to keep you fuelled and hydrated. A surprise minstrel klopse jol is also part of the entertainment. Trust us, you won't want to miss this latest addition to the lineup!

The wildcard competition is heating up as the two runner-up teams battle for a spot in the epic finale. With their performances finely tuned, the competition is going to be fierce and an unforgettable showdown! Keep your eyes peeled for the sensational moves of the Eaon group students.

And that's just the beginning! The finale will be an electrifying spectacle as three teams go head-to-head for the ultimate prize. Brace yourself for awe-inspiring performances by Jitsvinger, the Eaon group students, TDV, Shadley Schroeder, and a few surprise acts that will leave you speechless.

This is a ground-breaking event in Cape Town that you absolutely cannot miss. Why wait until January to feel the excitement when you can experience the festive spirit in September? Join us at the Joseph Stone Auditorium for an event that celebrates our Cape Town, our flavour, and our culture. It's going to be off the charts!

Tickets range between R150-R600 and are now available from www.webtickets.co.za (R150 - R200 each) (R600 seasonal ticket)

Comments