Inaugural Hallelujah Arts Festival Comes To Cape Town This November With Three Days Of Praise And Performance

Hanover Park-born musician and TV presenter, Jonathan Rubain, is set to host a special weekend of Praise and performances known as the inaugural Hallelujah Arts Festival, which will take place in The Mother City this November.

Rubain has recently celebrated shooting the 100th episode of his popular show, Koortjies Met Jonathan and is ready for even bigger things with this very unique gospel music festival.

He will be hosting a weekend of Gospel, Jazz, Spiritual Dance, Comedy, and Praise & Worship in celebration of South Africa's unique culture at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery on 25, 26 and 27 November.

"The Hallelujah Arts Festival aims to host a variety of different shows all packed into one weekend," said the multi-talented 38-year-old.

"It has always been a dream of mine to host a Gospel festival. This will be the inaugural festival and I hope to take it to Pretoria next year. Our country needs more Gospel festivals. There are all kinds of festivals happening around the country but hardly Gospel festivals. I aim to reach the young and the old at this festival," he said, calling on all South Africans to make their through to Cape Town on this special weekend.

The festival will run over three days starting with a night of Spiritual Dancing which will be directed by Lauren George of Prophetic Dance Ministries. The Saturday afternoon will be devoted to Praise and Worship by Durban-based and multi-award-winning Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad. The Saturday evening the multi-talented Justin-Lee Schultz takes to the stage with his band, all the way from the USA. Audiences will see Kyle Shepherd on Keys, Don Vino on Saxophone, Cameron Ward on Guitars, Jonathan Rubain on Bass and Keith De Bruyn on Drums.

Sunday afternoon is a special one as comedian Marc Lottering does his first Christian comedy set. This promises to be special to both Marc and the audience as Marc grew up in church with his parents being the Pastors of the church. Sunday evening will see the end of the festival with a Pinkster concert with many of the country's favourite Pinkster artists like Jonathan Rubain, Pastor Roland Miggels, Kurt Coetzee, David Jantjies and many more.

EVENT DETAILS:

Venue: Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery

Address: Plantation Rd & Panton Rd, Ferness, Cape Town, 7800

Ticket prices: Tickets are available now at Computicket at R150 per show. A weekend pass costs R600.

Date: 25 -27 November

Tickets are available now at Computicket at R150 per show. A weekend pass costs R600. Tickets can be booked online at Computicket.

More about Jonathan Rubain

Jonathan Rubain is a musician and producer who has successfully managed to captivate both Gospel and Jazz audiences at full-house concerts all over the country. His many fans love him for his music and constantly praise him for his commitment to his community.

Born in Hanover Park, Jonathan Rubain, walked away with the Best Male Artist Award at the Victory Gospel Music Awards in 2016. He also has hosted and organised a number of shows in Hanover Park, such as the Hanover Park Jazz Festival.

Jonathan's latest album "Koortjies" was awarded Gold status in South Africa. Jonathan's love for music has afforded him the opportunity to travel and perform in the: United States, Norway, France, Malaysia, Zimbabwe and all around South Africa. He is the host of the popular gospel show Koortjies met Jonathan Rubain; which airs every Sunday at 6 PM on KykNet&kie.

Jonathan Rubain's Social Media Details:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonathanrubain

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044438319316