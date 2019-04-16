ImproGuise Presents: The Style High Club at Alexander Upstairs

Hot on the heels of their completely sold out short form improv festival at Alexander Bar, the ImproGuise team are gearing up for a run of brilliant, diverse and exciting long form improv. Aptly named ImproGuise Presents The Style High Club, each of five nights will be devoted to completely improvised hour long shows.

"We had such fun performing our short form formats, but we longed to get our improv teeth into something a bit more challenging and satisfying. Our long form improv definitely does that." says, Tandi Buchan, artistic director of ImproGuise. "And our audiences begged us for more shows. We provide a brilliant, creative escape for people."

ImproGuise are Cape Town's veteran improv group. Founder member Megan Furniss has been performing improv on Cape Town's stages for 26 years and she still loves it. "I cannot wait for our nights of long form. When I think about each style; soap, musical, film noir, period drama, movies, I think that each one is my best. I am so lucky I get to do this."

The Style High Club is five nights of totally improvised, genre driven improv, guaranteed to delight and amaze audiences. Once you have come to one of these shows you too will be inducted into The Style High Club!

Performances are from Monday 29 April to Friday 3 May, at 7pm at the Alexander Bar.

The Line-Up for each night is:

Mon 29

A Night at the Movies

ImproGuise, with the help of the audience's suggestions, is inspired by movies, real and imagined, and plays out an hour long show of movie scenes. Imagine the lost scene including the kipper from Gone With the Wind. Imagine scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor, alternate endings to Marley and Me or Sleepless in Seattle, The Shining - the Musical.

Cast: Megan Furniss, Tandi Buchan, Anne Hirsch, Ryan Jales, Leon Clingman, Peter Faure, Keren Lindley, Dave Campbell-Watts, Brett Anderson & music by James Harvey

Tues 30

Soap/Seep

Secrets, side effects, snide comments, sundowners, salacious sex, and snoekbraai. It's our amazing, improvised, never scene before South African Soapie. Highly addictive - will leave you screaming for more.

Cast: Megan Furniss, Tandi Buchan, Anne Hirsch, Ryan Jales, Leon Clingman, Peter Faure, Keren Lindley, Dave Campbell-Watts, Brett Anderson & music by James Harvey

Wed 1 May

Musical

Sick of the same old musicals in an endless cycle on our stages? We break the mold and create, from scratch, never seen before musicals, with on the spot openings, dangerous duets, daring dialogue and plots that we don't have any idea about until they happen.

Cast: Megan Furniss, Tandi Buchan, Ryan Jales, Pete Faure, Leon Clingman, Keren Lindley & music by Godfrey Johnson

Thurs 2 May

The Big... an improvised Film Noir

Inspired by the much loved 1940s film genre, the actors explore the detective film with its hardboiled P.I.s, sultry backstabbing dames and seedy criminals in a shadowy world. High, and completely improvised, drama.

Cast: Megan Furniss, Tandi Buchan, Ryan Jales, Anne Hirsch, Keren Lindley, Brett Anderson & music by Godfrey Johnson and Menashe Rousseau

Friday 3 May

Senseless and Spontaneity - a Jane Austen inspired period drama

Time turns slowly. Each little rustle of emotions is deeply felt. A fluttering of the heart, a romantic disappointment, a turn about the garden. Tender and witty improv.

Cast: Megan Furniss, Tandi Buchan, Ryan Jales, Leon Clingman, Pete Faure & music by Godfrey Jonson

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/Style_High_Club.





