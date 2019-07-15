ImproGuise Presents: IMPROVICAL - A Made Up Musical At The Drama Factory

This is not to be missed. Cape Town's longest running and most loved improv troupe will put all their skills, moves and creativity to the test as they make up a never seen or heard before MUSICAL right in front of the audience and based on their suggestions. "Who knows what it will be about?" says Tandi Buchan, artistic director of ImproGuise. "We'll get a couple of suggestions on the night, and then, the lights will dim, and we will make musical magic up, for an hour."

Joining the usual ImproGuise guys on stage will be veteran improviser Candice D'Arcy, who will be returning to her team for one night of made up madness, after making her new improv home in Oz for the past five years. Cast is Megan Furniss, Tandi Buchan, Brett Anderson, Ryan Jales, Pete Faure, Leon Clingman, Keren Lindley and Candice D'Arcy Music by Godfrey Johnson

ImproGuise, Cape Town's longest-running, award-winning, Improv Company have been performing continuously in Cape Town and around the country for the past 25 years, bringing you the internationally recognised short form Improv, TheatreSports. They have also introduced audiences to other fabulous Long form improv formats; some that they learned from fellow improvisers across the globe, and some that they invented themselves such as: Superscene, On the couch, Period drama, Improvised Chekov, Tribute, Little Space between, Soapathon, Jam Sandwich, First Kiss, Last kiss, Musical, Naked Improv, The Chair, Stuck in the Middle, Wordplay and their annual Improv fest, to name but a few. They perform and teach at various theatres, schools, corporates and festivals both in South Africa and abroad.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Impr1901.





