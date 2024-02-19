Ihhashi Elimhlophe Celebrates 45 Years at Theatre on the Square

Theatre on the Square will host Ihhashi Elimhlophe in a commemorative performance marking his 45-year career in the industry. This one-hour stage event will pay tribute to one of South Africa's most revered music icons.

Renowned for his contributions to the traditional Zulu music genre of maskandi, Ihhashi Elimhlophe, led by the iconic Bheki Ngcobo, first made their mark in 1986 with their inaugural recording. Since then, Ihhashi Elimhlophe has transcended boundaries and captivated audiences worldwide with his soul-stirring melodies and distinctive African voice.

Ihhashi Elimhlophe's influence extends far beyond the borders of South Africa. With performances spanning over 25 countries, he has garnered acclaim as a multi-award-winning music producer and singer, leaving an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

What sets Ihhashi Elimhlophe apart is his ability to seamlessly blend traditional sounds with contemporary genres, including Kwaito, Hip Hop, Jazz, Afro-pop, House, Boeremusiek, Gospel, Choral, and Urban pop. His repertoire of collaborations is as diverse as it is impressive, showcasing his versatility and adaptability as an artist.

Throughout his career, Ihhashi Elimhlophe has released over 40 original melodies, with tracks including "Uthando Punjabi," "Umvumo," and "Khulukhuni".

Details:

Event: Ihhashi Elimhlophe Celebrates 45 Years in Music

Date: [08-09 March 2024]

Time: 19:30 and 15:00

Venue: Theatre on the Square

Tickets: Tickets at R350 each or R700 for VIP tickets. Available for purchase at Theatre on the Square or via Computicket.